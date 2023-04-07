7/4/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. This Day in History: Continental Congress adopts the Declaration of Independence
2. Volodymyr Zelensky: Happy Birthday, America (Wall Street Journal))
3. Opinion | Reasons to believe American democracy has a bright future (Washington Post)
4. Opinion | Beneath the July 4 fireworks, remember America’s light (Washington Post Editorial Board)
5. Opinion | What We Celebrate When We Celebrate the Fourth of July (New York Times)
6. Opinion | The Enemies of Slavery Gave New Meaning to the Declaration of Independence (New York Times)
7. As long as the Spirit of ‘76 endures, America will never die (Washington Times)
8. Citizen sailors and the American Revolution (Washington Times)
9. Climate Change, Fire Threats Lead Cities to Replace July 4 Fireworks With Drone Shows
10. John Quincy Adams on Freedom, Independence and Peace
11. Abraham Lincoln on Independence and the Civil War
12. Reflecting on Declaration of Independence on Fourth of July (Heritage Foundation)
13.Opinion | America’s Foes Are Joining Forces (New York Times)
14. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 3, 2023
15. Temperatures seen surging as El Nino weather pattern returns
16. China to restrict exports of chipmaking materials as US mulls new curbs
17. Russia says Ukraine attacked Moscow with at least five drones
18. Grand Strategy is What States Make of It: #Reviewing Wars of Revelation
19. What the U.S. Military Still Hasn’t Learned From Iraq
20. China’s military won’t talk to the US ー so what?
21. To decouple or to de-risk – that is the question
22. Ukraine Situation Report: Patriot Kill Marks Hint That It Downed Aircraft Inside Russia
23. Biden nominates controversial former Trump-appointee to Public Diplomacy Commission
24. Zelensky’s Fight After the War
25. Opinion | The Tao of Deception: Part IV
26. Green Beans Coffee stokes tensions in South China Sea
26. From warfighters to lawmakers: Ranks of Navy SEALs growing in Congress
Korean News Content:
1. Mongolia Forum: Peace and security in Northeast Asia through Korean unification
2. Koreas growing apart - Unification will never come suddenly
3. Frequent military parades signify NK leader finding it tougher to stay in control
4. Will Japan and South Korea Issue a New Joint Declaration?
5. What Is the Proper Role of the Unification Ministry?
6. Soft propaganda? YouTube deletes channels promoting North Korean lifestyle
7. Map apps add locations where South Koreans can shelter from North Korean attack
8. N. Korea has apparently lifted mask mandate
9. Moon targets Yoon, mentioning ‘Cold War mentality’
10. The Ministry of Unification faces an identity crisis
11. IAEA says Japan's Fukushima water discharge plan meets international safety standards
12. Yoon says second half of 2023 will be inflection point for economy
13. Chongjin residents unhappy with paying for nonexistent electricity, water services
14. Gloomy expectations about restart of trade leads to plummeting KPW-RMB rate
