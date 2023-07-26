7/26/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 25, 2023

2. China is erasing mention of its former foreign minister. But it still hasn’t said why

3. The State Department’s China Shortfall Revealed

4. Xi Jinping Is Trying to Adapt to Failure

5. Federal judge vacates Bowe Bergdahl's conviction and dishonorable discharge

6. Dismissal Of China’s Foreign Minister Reflects Internal Turmoil – Analysis

7. Proposed military slush fund would risk new boondoggles: Experts - Responsible Statecraft

8. Matt Gaetz, Rick Scott fear Air Force may move Special Ops command off Hurlburt Field

9. It’s past time to unleash the defense commissaries

10. Ex-NSA, CIA official Harry Coker in line to be next National Cyber Director: White House

11. Biden picks next Pentagon policy chief, testing Tuberville’s blockade (Derek Chollet)

12. The war in Ukraine is spurring a revolution in drone warfare using AI

13. Senate Targets China, Voting to Restrict Farmland Purchases and U.S. Investment

14. Special Operations News Update - July 26, 2023 | SOF News

15. Rand Paul fights to preserve the Constitution's prominence over NATO authority

16. Biden picks Allvin to be next Air Force top officer

17. Prigozhin as Petitioner: Making Sense of the “March for Justice”

18. The Oppenheimer Film, The Nuclear Bombing Of Japan And The Lies Told

Korean News Content:

1. The Phony Korean ‘Peace’ Movement

2.Rival Koreas mark armistice anniversary in two different ways that highlight rising tensions

3. Why America Forgets—and China Remembers—the Korean War

4. Travis King: How the US negotiates with North Korea

5. North Korea reopens hot spring resort, but only the rich and connected benefit

6. Interview About Conditions Inside North Korea Pt.1 -Is it true that people have died of starvation?-Pt.2 -What people think about the satellite launch?

7. North Korea’s depleted coffers are filling up again thanks to Russia

8. South Korean POWs still held in NK, 70 years after armistice

9. This year's monsoon season ends after 3rd-heaviest rainfall on record

10. Defense chiefs of N. Korea, Russia hold talks in Pyongyang: TASS

11. N.K. leader pays respects to fallen soldiers ahead of Korean War armistice anniv.

12. Remains of 7 S. Korean troops killed during Korean War return home

13. Wang’s return good sign for S. Korea-China ties: experts

14. Veterans ministry highlights collective efforts for global peace with 22 countries

15. Seoul may have 1.5 years to take advantage of NCG: ex-national security adviser