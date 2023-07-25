7/25/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 24, 2023

2. Putin Is Running Out of Options in Ukraine

3. The Case for a Hard Break With China

4. The Illusion of Great-Power Competition

5. China Replaces Foreign Minister Missing From Public View Since June

6. Ex-US Marine accused of training Chinese military pilots fights extradition to the US

7. A World of Blocs?

8. US Dismisses China's Rejection of UN Accusations of Arms Transfers to Myanmar

9. Exclusive—China influence reaches "red zone to our homeland": U.S. general

10. China’s Foreign Minister Replaced After Unexplained Absence

11. U.S. Allies in Asia Snub Natural Gas From Alaska Project

12. New Airlifters Of All Sizes May Be Needed For Future China Fight

13. Opinion | The U.S. military integrated 75 years ago. Apologies are still in order.

14. Beyond The Beret. Ep. 6 | Diversity, Beyond The Beret. Ep. 6 | Diversity, OLG, SWTG, 1st Group, 3rd Group, Leadership | Part. 2

15. Navy SEAL's Long-Awaited 'Dry' Mini-Submarine Capability Has Finally Arrived

16. Retired admirals, Project Overmatch will figure in Navy’s upcoming giant exercise

17. Why the U.S. still needs ground forces in Europe

18. Mark Milley’s bureaucratic proposals could lose us the next war

19. Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Dangerous Military Promotion Ploy

20. Outspoken Chinese foreign minister purged by Xi Jinping

21. Greensburg WWII veteran braved armed foes, harsh jungle conditions with Merrill's Marauders

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS

2. N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony

3. I would fight for South Korea again, says foreign veteran of Korean War

4. Strengthening ROK-US alliance for future

5. Kim Jong Un has no desire to let his country rejoin the world

6. North Korea calling South Korea by its official name ‘intended to offend’: intelligence authorities

7. N. Korea revs up festive mood ahead of Victory Day

8. N. Korea remains unresponsive to inquiries about US service member in custody: state dept.

9. Words for war: Seoul must weave new framework for peace

10. Conditions for NCG’s successful operation

11. S. Korea targets stockpiling 100 days' worth of rare metals

12. The 70th anniversary of the Korean armistice agreement

13. Long Diplomatic Wrangling Finally Led to Korean Armistice 70 Years Ago

14. BGT winner Colin Thackery to sing “Arirang” at the 70th anniversary ceremony of the Armistice Agreement in Busan

15. Will Korea be the loser in the resource war?

16. North Korea Hasn’t Answered U.S.’s Calls on Detained Soldier Travis King