7/23/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 22, 2023

2. Mongolia-SpaceX deal provokes a security stir in China

3. Fateful demise of the Taiwan-China ’92 Consensus

4. The Unintended Consequences of NATO's Drift Toward Asia

5. Why Kissinger Went to China — Again

6. Ukraine’s Lack of Weaponry and Training Risks Stalemate in Fight With Russia

7. As Taiwan Prepares for Anti-Invasion Exercises, China Sends Dozens of Warplanes Toward the Island

8. Weary Soldiers, Unreliable Munitions: Ukraine’s Many Challenges

9. U.S. in no hurry to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles

10. Booz Allen Hamilton to pay $377 million for false charges to U.S. government

11. US Indo-Pacific Strategy Showing Results, Ratner Tells Congress

12. The United States shifts gears in the Asia-Pacific

13. Opinion | China’s missing foreign minister exposes Beijing’s secrecy under Xi

14. Ukraine is now the most mined country. It will take decades to make safe.

15. Chinese FM’s Disappearance Rumoured To Be Due To Affair With Double Agent

16. China Studies Nuclear Risk in the Context of the Ukraine War

17. Alpha (Book review - Subject: Navy SEALs)

18. Statement from President Joe Biden on Director Bill Burns

19. Opinion ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ tell the same terrifying story

Korean News Content:

1. Delegations from 22 countries to take part in Korean War armistice ceremony this week

2. Tourist who saw US soldier sprint to North Korea initially thought it was a stunt

3. An American Prisoner Gives North Korea A Bargaining Chip

4. A new security order may rise with ‘Northeast Asia Trio’

5. UNC makes contact with North over U.S. soldier: Report

7. Unification Ministry to Be Trimmed down

8. N.Korean Economy Now Totally Dependent on China

9. North Korea arrests soldier guarding Chinese border for meth use

10. US Signals Possible Action If China Fails To Rein In North Korea's Military Moves

11. Taiwan VP’s US Transit to Test Already Tense China-US Ties

12. North Korea Launches Cruise Missiles Into Yellow Sea

13. Kim Jong-un 'ready to test nuke' but experts fear site can't contain radiation

14. President Yoon reviews special pardon for Liberation Day

15. Unification Ministry to downsize inter-Korean dialogue units

16. She’s a Smash Hit in Latin America, Even if Her Korean Mom Disapproves