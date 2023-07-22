7/22/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Biden elevates CIA director Burns to Cabinet member
2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 21, 2023
3. Inside Biden’s decision to tap the first female Joint Chief
4. As recruitment flounders, this small change to GI Bill would make kids 'flock to the military,' teen says
5. How China Overreached (book review)
6. America’s Reactive Foreign Policy: How U.S. Organizational Culture and Behavior Advantages China
7. 84 Years Ago, Einstein Wrote an Urgent Letter that Altered History Forever
8. How Xi Jinping Thinks
9. America Requires a Real Foreign Policy Debate
10. Pentagon watchdog: U.S. struggled to track military aid to Ukraine
11. Interview: Dan Rice, former Special Advisor to CinC Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, President American University Kyiv
12. Navy Retires Its Last Special Operations Helicopter Squadron - Seapower
13. The U.S. Navy Needs Diesel-Electric Submarines Now
14. Ukraine could win but still become a failed state
15. History Is Better Than Doctrine
16. White House adviser calls on China to hold nuclear arms talks
17. Army Special Operations in the “Forgotten War”: Commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Korean Armistice
18. CIA rebuilding spy networks in China a decade after losing agents, director reveals
19. Frustrated by Biden, China Courts ‘Old Friends’ Like Kissinger
20. Disrupting Moscow’s Invasion Playbook: Lessons from Prague to Kyiv
21. Gearbox problem caused fatal Osprey crash, Marines say
Korean News Content:
1. N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
2. N. Korean missile launches only solidify U.S. alliances with S. Korea, Japan: Blinken
3. Cooperation between U.S., Japan, S. Korea important to maintaining peace in Indo-Pacific: U.S. officials
4. China told to stop tankers in its waters reaching N. Korea
5. North Korea’s Hwasong-18 test
6. Nuclear war moves of US and Yoon Suk Yeol denounced in south Korea
7. Press Statement of Minister of National Defence of DPRK
9. A space race on the Korean Peninsula
10. North Korea is a land of stories that don't often get told. Here are some that did
11. A closer look at the heavily fortified 154-mile-long DMZ between North and South Korea
12. US-Korea policy is 'trapped in a pattern of cyclical amnesia' - Responsible Statecraft
13. Berkeley filmmaker crossed the Korean DMZ for her new documentary
14. VOA: [Washington Talk] “Korea’s nuclear armament theory leads to enhanced extended deterrence… Recognizing Korean People’s Needs”
15. John Batchelor Show with Gordon Chang on north Korea
16. [Weekender] S. Korea ranks third in terms of passport power: What does it mean?