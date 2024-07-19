7/19/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. US close to sending $2 billion in security aid across the Indo-Pacific

2. Taiwan 'must rely' on itself for defence against China: FM

3. Iranian proxies attack US base in Iraq for the first time in months

4. SOUTHCOM chief calls for 'Marshall Plan' for Western Hemisphere to counter Russia, China

5. Drone Strike Hits Tel Aviv, a First During Gaza War

6. Readying for war or being prepared for crises? China’s stockpiling of resources raises eyebrows and questions

7. China’s Leaders Point to Economic Threats but Show No Sign of Changing Tack

8. Israelis Are Preparing for Another War

9. Trump-Vance US presidency could mean tougher anti-China stance, say analysts

10. Former Trump defense secretary urges Biden to do more to stop Iran's threats on officials

11. Taiwan responds to Trump comments, says defense spending has reached historic levels

12. Chinese PLAN and Russian Navy Finish South China Sea Exercise

13. Rewind and Reconnoiter: The Accelerating Threat of the Political Assassination with Bruce Hoffman and Jacob Ware

14. Strategic Outpost’s 2024 Summer Vacation Reading List

15. The Rising Tide of Political Violence

16. The Red Sea Crisis Goes Beyond the Houthis

17. The Senile Superpower?

18. What the Microsoft Outage Reveals

19. Intelligence: The god that failed

20. Want “Strategically Minded Warfighters?” Then Make “Intellectualism” a Military Value (SOF PME)

21. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 18, 2024

22. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, July 18, 2024



Korean News Content:

1. South Korea restarts blaring propaganda broadcasts to retaliate against North's trash balloon flying

2. US, Japanese, South Korean military leaders send message to ‘regional threats’

3. South Korea in the Maelstrom: East Asia’s Geopolitical Upheaval Brings Danger

4. The 2 Koreas’ Cold War Measures Destabilize the Korean Peninsula

5. North Korean elites make money with cheap gold

6. S. Korea to continue to blast propaganda broadcasts in response to N.K. balloons

7. North Korea’s Kim in military talks with Russian vice defense minister

8. ＜Interview＞ 'Even Mattress Metal Springs Are Not Allowed' China's Unexpectedly Strict Economic Sanctions on N. Korea

9. State Dept. says 'no surprise' over N.K. diplomat's defection

10. 10. Moon administration's diplomatic push faces backlash after ex-CIA analyst indictment

11. Political blame game intensifies in Seoul over Sue Mi Terry row

12. New photos show N. Korea continues to violate international sanctions

13. Detained ship carrying 4,500-ton of N.Korean coal: Seoul

14. S. Korea-U.S. alliance has 'tremendous bipartisan' support: Goldberg