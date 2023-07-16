7/16/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 15, 2023

2. Small, Hidden and Deadly: Mines Stymie Ukraine’s Counteroffensive

3. The biggest obstacle to Ukraine’s counteroffensive? Minefields.

4. Markets Appear Convinced the Fed Can Pull Off a Soft Landing

5. Britain signs deal to join £12 trillion Indo-Pacific trade bloc

6. Threads app engagement drops off a week after launch

7. Elkins: Believing Putin Weak a Dangerous Misread of Events

8. Information warfare is the new battlefield facing the U.S.

9. Taiwan Not A Country; US Makes Another U-Turn As Tensions Simmer Between Taipei & Beijing

10. Intel leaders, White House argue for keeping digital spy powers

11. Chinese military's three-day show of force increases headache for Taiwan

12. After Suffering Heavy Losses, Ukrainians Paused to Rethink Strategy

13. Russia Pulls Back From Humanitarian Cooperation at U.N.

14. How Disinformation Is Undermining Our Human Rights

15. China’s economic self-destruction

16. Deng and ‘Gee, whiz’: the 1st PRC-based US reporters

17. Unorthodox Brilliance: Unconventional Eastern Military Tactics Throughout History

18. Deterrence by Resilience: The Case of Ukraine - Turkish Policy Quarterly

19. 'Simply Medieval': Russian Soldiers Held In Pits And Cellars For Refusing To Fight In Ukraine

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills in East Sea after N. Korea's ICBM launch

2. S. Korea to supply Ukraine with more mine detectors, demining equipment

3. Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing (South Korea)

4. Yoon sends strong message of solidarity with NATO, Ukraine

5. Yoon wraps up European trip securing stronger bonds with NATO, Kyiv

6. Landslides and floods kill at least 33 as South Korea battered by torrential rains

7. Time to reset S. Korea-China ties ahead of summit: experts

8. Sino-US rivalry intensifies in Global South, Korea

9. Children trapped in limbo between North and South Korea

10. Escaping North Korea: Harrowing tales of survival, strength

11.Inside the school teaching North Korean defectors how to live in the outside world

12. The question I'd most like to ask Kim Yo-Jong, North Korea's doyenne of despotism

13. On Balance: Offensive And Defensive Missile Capabilities On The Korean Peninsula – Analysis

14. A North Korean defector captivated U.S. media. Some question her story.