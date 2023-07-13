7/13/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 12, 2023
2. IntelBrief: Was the NATO Summit in Vilnius a Success, or Did it Fall Short of Expectations?
3. Digital Trenches: IO and Asymmetry of Values | SOF News
4. Thousands of Ukraine civilians are being held in Russian prisons. Russia plans to build many more
5. NATO allies offer Ukraine security assurances as Biden hits out at 'craven' Putin
6. China's exports fall most in three years as global economy falters
7. China's US envoy makes rare Pentagon visit for security-related talks
8. Senate panel wants to green-light US military cyber ops against Mexican cartels
9. The Cold War Trap – How the Memory of America’s Era of Dominance Stunts U.S. Foreign Policy
10. The Prigozhin copycats are coming for Putin
11. Biden nominates Mingus as next US Army vice chief of staff
12. Biden Braces NATO for Long Conflict With Russia, Making Cold War Parallel
13. Meta's Threads wants to become a 'friendly' place by downgrading news and politics
14. Gen. George, nominee for Army chief of staff, plans to promote value of service as fix for recruiting crisis
15. Should America Push Ukraine to Negotiate With Russia?
16. Russia Detained Several Senior Military Officers in Wake of Wagner Mutiny
17. Special Operations Forces Institution-Building: From Strategic Approach to Security Force
18. Put Educational Wargaming in the Hands of the Warfighter
19. US Army Guard Special Forces Practice Counterinsurgency in West Virginia
20. Ridge Runner Builds Readiness for NG Special Forces | SOF News
21. Overlooked No More: Hannie Schaft, Resistance Fighter During World War II
22. Why inflation is losing its punch — and why things could get even better
23. Do Not Let China Attack America from America
24. Inside the secret cyberwar against Putin’s regime
Korean News Content:
1. N. Korea appears to ramp up threats to overcome 'unfavorable' situation: ministry
2. N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM
3. N. Korea's Kim vows 'stronger' offensive with successful launch of solid-fuel ICBM
4. U.S. condemns N. Korea's ICBM test, calls on Pyongyang to engage in dialogue
5. Campbell gives emergency security briefing to PPP delegation after N.K. missile launch
6. Another Significant Great Event Recorded in Developing Strategic Force of DPRK Test-fire of New-type ICBM Conducted Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Guides Test-fire of ICBM Hwasongpho-18
7. Yoon says S. Korea to open embassy in Lithuania
8. Nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan strongly denounce N. Korea's ICBM test
9. South Korea’s GDP ranking falls to 13th
10. S. Korea's economy drops out of global top 10
11. Floods to Worsen N.Korea's Dire Food Shortage
12. Seoul must brace for Pyongyang’s growing hostility
13. North Korea's newest smartphone 'Samtaesong 8' mirrors Samsung Galaxy phones
14. Kim Jong-un may be using Samsung Galaxy foldable, photo shows
15. [ANALYSIS] Is North Korea perfecting solid-fuel ICBM technology?
16. Facing expanded war (comparing wars in Ukraine and Korea)
17. North Korea seeing South Korea as separate nation ‘worrying’: defector-lawmaker
18. Rep. Young Kim Talks US-ROK Alliance with ROK Ambassador Cho, Senator Hagerty at the Heritage Foundation
19. North Korea’s new missile tests exposes Kim’s limited options