7/13/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, July 12, 2023

2. IntelBrief: Was the NATO Summit in Vilnius a Success, or Did it Fall Short of Expectations?

3. Digital Trenches: IO and Asymmetry of Values | SOF News

4. Thousands of Ukraine civilians are being held in Russian prisons. Russia plans to build many more

5. NATO allies offer Ukraine security assurances as Biden hits out at 'craven' Putin

6. China's exports fall most in three years as global economy falters

7. China's US envoy makes rare Pentagon visit for security-related talks

8. Senate panel wants to green-light US military cyber ops against Mexican cartels

9. The Cold War Trap – How the Memory of America’s Era of Dominance Stunts U.S. Foreign Policy

10. The Prigozhin copycats are coming for Putin

11. Biden nominates Mingus as next US Army vice chief of staff

12. Biden Braces NATO for Long Conflict With Russia, Making Cold War Parallel

13. Meta's Threads wants to become a 'friendly' place by downgrading news and politics

14. Gen. George, nominee for Army chief of staff, plans to promote value of service as fix for recruiting crisis

15. Should America Push Ukraine to Negotiate With Russia?

16. Russia Detained Several Senior Military Officers in Wake of Wagner Mutiny

17. Special Operations Forces Institution-Building: From Strategic Approach to Security Force

18. Put Educational Wargaming in the Hands of the Warfighter

19. US Army Guard Special Forces Practice Counterinsurgency in West Virginia

20. Ridge Runner Builds Readiness for NG Special Forces | SOF News

21. Overlooked No More: Hannie Schaft, Resistance Fighter During World War II

22. Why inflation is losing its punch — and why things could get even better

23. Do Not Let China Attack America from America

24. Inside the secret cyberwar against Putin’s regime

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea appears to ramp up threats to overcome 'unfavorable' situation: ministry

2. N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM

3. N. Korea's Kim vows 'stronger' offensive with successful launch of solid-fuel ICBM

4. U.S. condemns N. Korea's ICBM test, calls on Pyongyang to engage in dialogue

5. Campbell gives emergency security briefing to PPP delegation after N.K. missile launch

6. Another Significant Great Event Recorded in Developing Strategic Force of DPRK Test-fire of New-type ICBM Conducted Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Guides Test-fire of ICBM Hwasongpho-18

7. Yoon says S. Korea to open embassy in Lithuania

8. Nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan strongly denounce N. Korea's ICBM test

9. South Korea’s GDP ranking falls to 13th

10. S. Korea's economy drops out of global top 10

11. Floods to Worsen N.Korea's Dire Food Shortage

12. Seoul must brace for Pyongyang’s growing hostility

13. North Korea's newest smartphone 'Samtaesong 8' mirrors Samsung Galaxy phones

14. Kim Jong-un may be using Samsung Galaxy foldable, photo shows

15. [ANALYSIS] Is North Korea perfecting solid-fuel ICBM technology?

16. Facing expanded war (comparing wars in Ukraine and Korea)

17. North Korea seeing South Korea as separate nation ‘worrying’: defector-lawmaker

18. Rep. Young Kim Talks US-ROK Alliance with ROK Ambassador Cho, Senator Hagerty at the Heritage Foundation

19. North Korea’s new missile tests exposes Kim’s limited options

