6/7/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 6 (PUTIN'S WAR)

2. Guerrilla Attacks Signal Rising Resistance to Russian Occupation

3. Chinese D-Day Ranger Who Fought on Omaha Beach Set to Receive Second Congressional Gold Medal

4. Stop calling Switchblades ‘drones’ — it’s causing policy confusion

5. Top US general: Ukraine will keep getting ‘significant’ support

6. Fewer devices, more automation and a better interface would help fight ‘alert fatigue’

7. US Army veteran volunteers to train and fight with Ukrainians: 'These people inspire me every day'

8. China secretly building PLA naval facility in Cambodia, Western officials say

9. FDD | FDD UNVEILS NEW NONPROLIFERATION AND BIODEFENSE PROGRAM

10. Analysis of IAEA Iran Verification and Monitoring Report - May 2022

11. An ex-member of one of the world's most dangerous mercenary groups has gone public

12. China Fears Wind Is Blowing Covid Virus in From North Korea

13. Thayer Leadership Announces Dan Rice, President, Was Recently Named as Special Advisor to Ukrainian Armed Forces

14. Move over ACLU, FIRE is the New Champion of Free Speech

15. Yoon Suk-yeol picks envoys to Japan, China, Russia, UN

16. The 2022 War on the Rocks Summer Fiction Reading List

17. ‘The occupier should never feel safe’: rise in partisan attacks in Ukraine

18. Assassinations Become Weapon of Choice for Guerrilla Groups in Myanmar

19. The Surreal Case of a C.I.A. Hacker’s Revenge

20. Flowers for Joyce (Useful Fiction)



Korean News Content:

1. US, S. Korea fly 20 fighter jets amid N. Korea tensions

2. N. Korea to face 'swift, forceful' response in case of nuke test: Sherman

3. Defector group claims to have sent balloons carrying COVID-19 medicine to N. Korea

4. FDD | Treasury Sanctions Cryptocurrency Exchange, But International Enforcement Still Lacking

5. South Korea to join military drills in Philippines for first time

6. U.S. remains concerned about N.K. nuclear test, but also ready for contingency: State Dept.

7. S. Korea, U.S. hold high-level diplomatic talks on N. Korea, alliance

8. N.Korea Inching Closer to Nuclear Test

9. Biden Fires U.S. Missile in Tit-for-Tat Clash with Kim Jong Un

10. Daily NK talks to three defectors about N. Korea's COVID-19 situation

11. US will not link COVID-19 assistance to denuclearization talks with North Korea

12. US, IAEA warn of nuclear test by North Korea

13. Korea, Ukraine discuss post-war reconstruction in closed-door meeting

14. N. Korean computer appears to be assembled with parts from Taiwan, US

