6/6/2020 News & Commentary - Korea

1. For the U.S., South Korea, and Japan, It is the North Korean Regime, Not Kim Jong Un per Se, That Is the Threat

realcleardefense.com · by Scott W. Harold and Soo Kim

Interesting title. The authors make an excellent point. This is a very succinct but thorough assessment of the regime and its threats and ways ahead. And we are grateful they acknowledged and linked to our maximum pressure 2.0 report.

As I have often written: The root of all problems in Korea is the existence of the mafia- like crime family cult known as the Kim family regime that has the objective of dominating the Korean Peninsula under the rule of the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State.

2. Why Donald Trump Still Doesn't Understand North Korea

The National Interest · by Doug Bandow · June 5, 2020

I do not know how Mr. Bandow knows this. But if it is true it can only be that he is not listening to his expert advisors at State and the CIA. I know many government officials who understand north Korea (as well as any of us can understand it given that it is one of the hardest targets).

But I wonder if Mr. Bandow has the same understanding of the Kim family regime (which is key to understanding north Korea) as some of us.

Kim Family Regime Strategy

* Vital Interest: Survival of the Kim Family Regime

* Strategic Aim: Unification of the Peninsula

* Subversion, coercion, extortion, use of force

* Key Condition: Split the ROK/US Alliance

* US forces off the Peninsula

* "Divide to Conquer" - Divide the Alliance to conquer the ROK

* Desire: Recognition as nuclear power - negotiate SALT/START

* Nuclear weapons key to deterrence - Hwang Jong Yop

* nK believes US will not attack a nation with nuclear weapons

north Korea Negotiating Strategy

(post Panmunjom, Singapore, Pyongyang, Hanoi Summits and. DMZ meeting)

Key "agreement:" denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula

1. Change relationship - Declaration of the end of the war (end of hostile US policy - e.g., Peace regime)

2. Sanctions relief (permanent removal)

3. Denuclearization of the South (e.g., end of alliance, removal of troops, end of nuclear umbrella over ROK and Japan)

4. Then negotiate dismantlement of the north's and ICBM programs

* In Short:

* nK: change relationship, build trust, denuclearize

* US: denuclearize, build trust, change relationship

And I would ask Mr. Bandow to answer these questions

Key Questions for the Summit(s) and Beyond

1. Has the regime abandoned its strategy of the use of subversion, coercion, extortion, and force to unify Korea under northern domination to ensure regime survival?

2. Has the regime abandoned its objective to split the ROK/US Alliance to support its strategy?

3. Who does Kim fear more: US or Korean people?

4. What do we want to achieve in Korea?

5. What is the acceptable durable political arrangement on the Korean peninsula and in Northeast Asia that will serve and protect US and Alliance interests?

3. Trump to Pull Thousands of U.S. Troops from Germany

Wall Street Journal – Michael R. Gordon and Gordon Lubold - Updated June 5, 2020 6:49 pm ET

A significant event. Will this resonate with South Korea? Is it a message to South Korea (in addition to Germany and all our allies)? This appears to me that we have finally shifted our alliance to a transactional based relationship rather than one based on shared interests. shared, values, and shared strategy. The effects of such a change could affect US national power for decades to come.

4. Don't Be So Quick to Attack Moon Jae-in's North Korea Leaflet Decision

The National Interest · by Daniel R. DePetris · June 5, 2020

I am sorry Mr. DePetris. I will be quick to criticize. He made a huge mistake in sacrificing the human rights of the Koreans living in the north who have a right to information, and we all have a moral responsibility to help them get it. His second major mistake and this is the worst mistake you can make with north Korea: He gave in to north Korean threats. And not only did he give in, he did so quickly and now there is discussion of passing a law preventing information flow into the north.

And as to the likelihood of his Peace Strategy working it is more than a long shot. I actually like his strategy. It is visionary and very logical. The problem is not with President Moon's strategy. The problem is Kim Jong-un and the Kim family regime. There is no strategy that will work because every strategy goes against Kim protecting his vital national interest and achieving his strategic aims. President Moon's strategy will only work is the answer to these two questions is yes:

1. Has the regime abandoned its strategy of the use of subversion, coercion, extortion, and force to unify Korea under northern domination to ensure regime survival?

2. Has the regime abandoned its objective to split the ROK/US Alliance to support its strategy?

The problem is not President Moon and his strategy. The problem is Kim Jong-un. And to beat a dead horse: The root of all problems in Korea is the existence of the mafia- like crime family cult known as the Kim family regime that has the objective of dominating the Korean Peninsula under the rule of the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State.

5. The Government Is N.Korea's Puppet

english.chosun.com

Strong criticism from the Chosun Ilbo editorial board. I missed the point that the Blue House has abandoned the attempt to pass a new law to prevent escapees from sending information to the north due to concerns it would be a Constitutional violation. That is some good news.

6. KDVA's ROK Memorial Day Message

Most of us overlook ROK Memorial Day since it is on the 6th of June. Here is a message from the Korean Defense Veterans Association.

KDVA's ROK Memorial Day Message

On this 6th day of June, the people of the Republic of Korea remember their Service Members who died during the Korean War and other conflicts. KDVA would like to ask you to join the Korean people in reflecting on and remembering all that they did for this important and great country.

KDVA honors their brave and heroic sacrifices by supporting the ROK-U.S. Alliance and the people who built the Alliance and continue to serve it. They include the 28,500 U.S. Service Members serving in South Korea today and the millions of Korean and American troops who have served together in "The Land of the Morning Calm" since the start of the Korean War on June 25, 2020 and around the world in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

KDVA truly believes in working "Together for the ROK-U.S. Alliance."

Sincerely,

General (Ret.) Walter Sharp

President and Chairman, KDVA

7. Moon vows stronger national defense, security in Memorial Day address

en.yna.co.kr · by 이치동 · June 6, 2020

The right words. Interestingly, liberal South Korean administrations increase defense spending.

I do wish he would have named north Korea as the existential threat to the Republic of Korea. But that would go against his vision and narrative. But there should be no doubt that the Korea soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines sacrificed their lives so the people of South Korea would not have to live under the despotic regime in north Korea.

8. North Korea's Supreme Sister scolds 'human scum' jeopardizing deal with south

RFI · by Jan van der Made · June 5, 2020

The Kim family regime are all bullies. We should remember sticks and stones...

I wonder what it was like dealing with Kim Yo-jong when she came to the 2018 Olympics.

I am going to start using the "Supreme Sister." You have the Seoul Sisters (LPGA golfers) in the South and the Supreme Sister in the north.

9. Kim Jong-un: Terrifying reason behind North Korean leader's nuclear obsession exposed

Express · by Josh Saunders · June 5, 2020

Perhaps it is in his DNA since his grandfather began the pursuit of nuclear weapons in the 1950s.

Most liberal Kim? He became westernized? Signs of a benevolent character? A different heart? That is what we thought in 2011 when he came to power. We hoped for change. But the author saves himself by acknowledging he is still a brutal dictator.

The author acknowledges the paradox - nuclear weapons are an insurance policy to keep the regime in power indefinitely but will not pull the trigger and use them because that will mean the end of the regime. That may seem logical, but I would posit the regime does have plans to use them in war

10. North Korean Party Officials Required to do 'Voluntary' Labor on Farms

rfa.org - 2020-06-05

Everyone needs to do some voluntary labor to cleanse their communist-juche souls.

11. HRNK on the Passing of Mr. Yokota Shigeru, Megumi's Father

https://www.hrnk.org/events/announcements-view.php?id=73

12. Remembering Otto: A Conversation with Cindy Warmbier

The Committee for Human Rights in North Korea (HRNK) cordially invites you to:

Remembering Otto:

A Conversation with Cindy Warmbier

Friday, June 19, 2020

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

RSVP

13. S. Korea reports 51 new virus cases, most in 8 days

en.yna.co.kr · by 이민지 · June 6, 2020

Please do not panic South Korea. Keep pressing.

14. In South Korea, history and free speech collide in a battle to define democracy

South China Morning Post – Josh Power - Published: 7:00am, 5 Jun, 2020

To honor the South Korean democracy movement the government must ensure it remains a liberal democracy that defends and protects the rights of the people to include freedom of speech, press, religion, and assembly. Stifling free speech and press is one of the most undemocratic actions a government can take.

This really saddens me.

In honor of the Resistance on D-Day:

"Jean has a long mustache"

"There is a fire at the insurance agency,"

"Molasses tomorrow will bring forth cognac."

"Courvoisier, we're coming to visit you."

"When a sighing begins / In the violins / Of the autumn-song"

"My heart is drowned / In the slow sound / Languorous and long."