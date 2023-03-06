6/3/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. FDD's Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker June Trends

2. Ukrainian special operators are learning to fight Russia without the 'tethers' other militaries have gotten used to

3. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 2, 2023

4. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, June 2, 2023

5. United States-Japan-Australia Trilateral Defense Ministers' Meeting (TDMM) 2023 Joint Statement

6. 'We Have No Plan': United States and United Kingdom Struggle to Combat Chinese Influence, Officials Say

7. The Nobel Prize Takes Aim Against Disinformation, Lies And Fakes

8. Private Eyes: China’s Embrace of Open-Source Military Intelligence

9. How to Use Unconventional Warfare Against the Establishment

10. These may be the world's best warships. And they're not American

11. Shall We Play a Game? The Promise (and Pitfalls) of Wargames for Policy

12. How Hong Kong is snuffing out memories of Tiananmen Square

13. U.S. Will Try to Bring China Into Arms Control Talks

14. Guam Is Officially Becoming a U.S. Fortress for Repelling Missile and Drone Attacks

15. US says talks with China key to a prevent ‘crisis or conflict’

16. US Defense Secretary spoke 'briefly' with his Chinese counterpart in Singapore

17. CIA chief Burns visited China in May

18. Ukraine’s Zelensky: We Are Ready for Counteroffensive

19. What the Future Might Hold for Asia: "Every Time China Has Been United, It Has Dominated"

20. What Engagement With China Has Meant for Me

21. A BARRIER TO LONG-TERM SUCCESS: SHORT-TERMISM

22. Fleet Tactics & Special Warfare



Korean News Content:

1. FDD's Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker June Trends KOREA

2. Rising Sentiment in Seoul to Develop Nuclear Weapons

3. US, allies clash with Russia, China over North Korea's failed military spy satellite launch

4. Experts: North Korea's Satellite Launch Unlikely to Draw China's Action

5. S. Korea, U.S., Japan to operate system for sharing real-time N.K. missile warning data 'within this year': Seoul's defense chief

6. Challenges ahead for US efforts to quell South Korea’s nuclear ambitions

7. These may be the world's best warships. And they're not American

8. N.Koreans Starve as Kim Jong-un Stuffs Himself

9. Military continues salvage operation for North Korean rocket debris

10. S. Korea, U.S. agree on joint probe into N. Korean 'space rocket' debris once salvaged: Seoul official

11. EU's top diplomat discusses Ukraine's ammunition needs with S. Korea

12. Reasons to talk about North Korea

13. Pyongyang as lived experience: existentialism and identity in North Korea

14. S. Korean defense chief criticizes China, Russia for neglecting illegal NK actions

15. [Exclusive] North Korean leader ‘terrorized’ by South Korea’s closer ties with US, Japan

16. Turning 70, South Korea-U.S. alliance expands scope, defies frictions

17. Is this how North and South Korea reunite?

18. Fed up with corruption, North Koreans are attacking police, secret document shows

19. Failed 2018 Trump-Kim Summit And Biden’s Same approach: Time For US To Change Its Policy Towards North Korea – OpEd