6/29/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 28, 2023

2. Exclusive: Army secretary talks force structure cuts, SOF ‘reform’

3. Suspending U.S.-Chinese military ties is no longer a low-risk proposition

4. Putin Moves to Seize Control of Wagner’s Global Empire

5. Forget About Those Faulty Timelines for Ukraine’s Success

6. Chinese Balloon Used American Tech to Spy on Americans

7. After Wagner Group’s failed coup, spread the word: Putin is vulnerable

8. Zaporizhzhian Cossack traditions are making a comeback during the war

9. Is Another Chornobyl Looming at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant?

10. US Green Berets are looking to troops from NATO's newest member as 'mentors' for harsh winter combat

11. Getting U.S.-Japanese Command and Control Right

12. US approves $15 billion in Patriot and missile defense upgrades for Poland

13. Modi’s US Visit Illustrates Growing Complexities of the Indo-Pacific

14. Green Beret with a Mission builds bridges and raises spirits

15. Why war with China over Taiwan could ruin the global economy

16. 10 questions Congress should ask incoming Joint Chiefs nominees

17. There’s No Such Thing as a Great Power

18. West Virginia Guard Hosts Irregular Warfare Exercise

19. Echoes of the Past: The Burma Campaign and Future Operational Design in the Indo-Pacific Region

20. A More Perfect Union: Black Soldiers and the Promise of America

Korean News Content:

1. Reading between the lines of the new North Korea intelligence estimate

2. Yoon names new unification minister, Olympic gold medalist for vice culture minister

3. FM voices hope for envisioned Yoon-Biden-Kishida summit to serve as 'another turning point' in 3-way cooperation

4. Yoon vows to create bigger opportunities through S. Korea-U.S. alliance

5. North Korea’s Cyber Strategy

6. SPECIAL/Elite defections a warning to Kim Jong Un: North Korean defector

7. South Korea picks outspoken critic of North's rights record as unification minister

8. DMZ War and lessons from Cold War

9. Risks of comparing Korea, Vietnam

10. Nuclear consultative group likely to meet soon: Envoy

11. ‘Squid Game,’ Netflix’s Most-Watched Show, Completes Casting for Second Season

12. Why North Korea Is Sitting on the Story of the Revolt in Russia

13. Did North Korea Just Threaten to Start a War?

