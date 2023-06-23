6/23/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 22, 2023

2. Assistant Secretary of De fense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Visits Indo-Pacific Region

3. A Former U.S. Green Beret Says Ukraine Is His Generation's 'Most Righteous War'

4. Russia says it downed 3 drones outside Moscow, suspects it was attack by Ukraine

5. The Forgotten Element of Strategy

6. Nimitz Reports ‘Very Professional’ Interactions Despite US-Chinese Tensions

7. getting it right – military education

8. How Putin and Xi resurrected America

9. Nukes, helos and amphibs: House authorizers pass their $874B policy bill 58-1

10. Don’t Kill CAPE

11. Identifying – and Fixing – the Real Reason Military Equipment Sales to Our Allies Are Lagging So Badly

12. Jihadi Blowback: The Wagner Group’s Hidden Downside

13. U.S., India cement partnership with slew of new defense deals

14. Taiwan military aid granted by once-reluctant appropriators

15. House defense bill adds special Ukraine IG, Taiwan cyber cooperation

16. Chinese Firm Sent Large Shipments of Gunpowder to Russian Munitions Factory

17. The Depths of Our Diplomacy With China

18. We Need a Germ Theory for the Internet

19. NATO's Article 5 does not override Congress's war powers

Korean News Content:

1. NORTH KOREA: SCENARIOS FOR LEVERAGING NUCLEAR WEAPONS THROUGH 2030

2. N. Korea most likely to use nuclear weapons as means of coercion: U.S. intelligence report

3. China’s facial recognition technology hinders North Korean escapees

4. S. Korean rights watchdog head urges China to stop repatriation of N.K. defectors

5. S. Korea blocks access to N. Korean propaganda channels on YouTube

6. Yoon says S. Korea, Vietnam will strengthen cooperation on N. Korea, trade

7. 'Washington Declaration' a step in right direction for Korea-US alliance: Rep. Bera

8. Parliamentary foreign affairs committee chairman meets with U.S. House counterpart

9. Gov't to seek real-time information from Japan on Fukushima release

10. N.Korea Reopens Remote Border with China

11. Is North Korea’s propagandist-in-chief also its dictator-in-waiting?