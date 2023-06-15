6/15/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 14, 2023

2. Clandestine Ukrainian unit claims successes against Russian forces in Bakhmut

3. Does Putin Have Any 'Red Lines' Left in Ukraine?

4. Taiwan and China Respond to Messenger Report on US Evacuation Planning in Taiwan

5. NATO races to design long-term package for Ukraine, differences remain

6. Russia hits industrial facilities in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih - governor

7. Cyber Resilience Helps Democracies Prevail Against Authoritarian Disinformation Campaigns

8. Military pay overhaul could mean huge pay boosts for enlisted troops

9. How the Compacts of Free Association Support U.S. Interests and Counter the PRC’s Influence

10. U.S. and allies negotiating security guarantees for Ukraine

11. As Ukraine’s counteroffensive heats up, Washington holds its breath

12. Making the U.S.-Philippines Alliance Count

13. Fort Sill’s top general and fires school commander relieved

14. Army secretary concerned 'woke military' criticism could hurt the service

15. Details of Chinook Crash That Injured 22 Troops Corrected by Pentagon

16. US Rushes F-22s to Stop Russian Harassment Over Syria

17. Snakes, Stamps, and Javelins: How Ukrainian Information and Influence Operations Brought the Fight to Russia

18. With War Next Door, Poland Wants More from NATO

19. Does Economic Deterrence Work? Understanding the West’s Assumptions About Keeping Russia in Check

20. How the war in Ukraine is impacting security in the Indo-Pacific

21. The Other Counteroffensive to Save Ukraine

22. What It Will Take to Deter China in the Taiwan Strait

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

2. Yoon oversees S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills

3. N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex

4. N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings

5. National Intelligence Service reverts personnel assignment

6. The potential of the gaming industry

7. North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS

8. Yoon vows 'peace through strength' at joint live-fire drill

9. The spy agency should be born again

10. Korea should lead by example

11. A Not-So-Secret US-South Korea Action Plan

12. Megawati touts North Korea as model for nuclear program

13. North Korea: Residents tell BBC of neighbours starving to death

14. Partnership in era of 'New Washington Consensus'