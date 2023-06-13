6/13/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 12, 2023

2. Defense secretary taps Pacific Fleet’s Paparo to be top Navy officer

3. Ukraine’s Winnable War

4. What Does the West Really Know About Xi’s China?

5. Ceding ground in Ukraine, Russia kills civilians in apartment block strike

6. Russia releases video of captured German tanks, U.S. fighting vehicles in Ukraine

7. Americans Should Prepare for Cyber Sabotage From Chinese Hackers, US Official Warns

8. Why Norms Matter More than Ever for Space Deterrence and Defense

9. Marine Corps in 'civil war' with mysterious group of senior retired officers

10. America’s Allies Are More Dependent on Washington Than Ever Before

11. Five urgent steps to prevent American military defeat in the Pacific

12. Skulls left scattered after Ukraine dam breach may be from second world war

13. Bipartisan Coalition Urges Biden to Send ATACMS to Ukraine

14. U.S. Plans to Rejoin Unesco to Counter China’s Growing Sway

15. Proposal to end Senate standoff over military promotions goes nowhere

16. CPI Report Shows Inflation Has Been Cut in Half From Last Year’s Peak

17. House lawmakers back plans for biggest military pay raise in 22 years

18. The Tragedy of Foreign-Policy Realism

19. China spinning a ‘web’ of influence campaigns to win over Taiwan

20. Xi Prepares China for ‘Extreme’ Scenarios, Including Conflict with the West

21. China Creates a Coast Guard Like No Other, Seeking Supremacy in Asian Seas

22. Unlikely bipartisan coalitions could signal congressional readiness to trim US presence overseas

23. One of Ukraine's New US-Equipped 'Storm' Brigades Spotted in the East

Korean News Content:

1. North Korean Refugees and the Imminent Danger of Forced Repatriation from China | Congressional-Executive Commission on China

2. S. Korea, U.S. agree to additional efforts to cut off funds to N. Korea's weapons programs: nuclear envoy

3. N. Korea's FM reaffirms stronger cooperation with Russia

4. Korea has right to make any foreign policy decision it sees appropriate: White House

5. Chinese ambassador's conduct irks Koreans: Yoon

6. N. Korean smuggling of S. Korean goods never stopped during the pandemic

7. US concerned North Korea plans to deliver more weapons to Russia

8. Watchdog: Nuclear States Modernize Their Weapons, Chinese Arsenal Is Growing

9. America Should Destroy North Korean ICBMs Fired Into the Pacific Ocean

10. The case against a nuclear South Korea

11. Nuclear envoys vow to sever North Korea funds

11. Where Does Japan Fit Into South Korea’s New Indo-Pacific Strategy?

12. Russia resumes oil shipments to North, possibly for weapons

13. Diplomacy 101 the Chinese ambassador missed

14. Reports of cannibalism in North Korea amid extreme hunger

15. China envoy remarks inaccurate: ministry

16. Japan, US, South Korea to hold security advisers meeting in Tokyo - Jiji

