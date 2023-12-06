6/12/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 11, 2023

2. Zelenskyy says Ukraine ‘counteroffensive, defensive actions’ underway

3. Ukraine says it recaptured fourth village in modest counteroffensive gains

4. Spend More on Defense? Let’s Focus on Spending Better

5. Draft House NDAA would create Space National Guard

6. Chinese military says it’s here for “benevolence”

7. Congress’ critical annual defense policy work kicks off this week

8. Low Earth orbit: disruptive military technologies

9. Mercenary group's feud with Russian military heats up as Ukraine offensive begins: Updates

10. Opinion 5 questions about Ukraine’s counteroffensive, answered

11. Putin’s Wars: Testing Boyd’s Strategy of Applied Friction

12. Stigmatization, not loneliness, is the true national security threat

13. Partisans blow up railway bridge near occupied Melitopol - Ukrainian Army officer

14. Readiness Redefined: Now What?

15. How Wars Don’t End

16. American Sea Power in the Asia-Pacific

17. Military service a major factor in extremist attacks, study finds

18. How hero sister, 13, kept brothers, including BABY, alive for 40 days in Amazon jungle

19. Reality wars: Deepfakes and national security

20. Kherson Flood Waters Begin to Recede, As Evidence of Russian Sabotage Mounts



Korean News Content:

1. Growing unrest among N.K. elites, signs of serial defections

2. N. Korean leader vows stronger strategic ties with Russia in message to Putin

3. S. Korea to hold arms component, equipment exhibition this month

4. Aunt, niece poised for power struggle over succession in North Korea

5. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl Travels to USINDOPACOM, the Republic of Korea, and Japan

6. Yoon's office says harm can be done to both countries if ambassador fails in bridging role

7. PPP accuses opposition leader of acting like 'branch chief of China's Communist Party'

8. Strong preventive measures required for AI-sourced disinformation

9. News of N. Korea’s failed satellite launch spreads through border region

10. N. Korea reshuffles work units in China that fail to meet foreign currency-earning quotas

11. U.S. to Allow South Korean, Taiwan Chip Makers to Keep Operations in China

12. Envoy's remarks cast further chill over Korea-China relations

13. New commander of USFK special operations unit takes office

14. Retired Maj. Joseph Johnson among 8240 Army Unit veterans remembered (the Korean Partisans)

15. Russian, Chinese Bombers Make 2nd Round of Flights Near Japan, Korea

