6/11/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, June 10, 2023

2. Ukraine strikes back

3. China has been operating military and spy facilities in Cuba for years, US officials say

4. Spying, both at home and abroad, has been essential to CCP power

5. Prospect of Chinese spy base in Cuba unsettles Washington

6. Kherson Flood Waters Begin to Recede, As Evidence of Russian Sabotage Mounts.

7. Developing Guardrails for Regional Stability: A View from the Philippines

8. 2 ASG bandits killed in Basilan skirmish

9. Elite Army unit chief named AFP Special Ops commander

10. Shadow Men: Inside Wagner, Russia’s Secret War Company

11. How Putin’s War Became Russia’s War

12. I’m an AI expert: Here’s my worst-case scenario

13. Why Not a Pacific NATO?

14. Russia’s defence chief signs order, forcing all mercenary companies to sign contract with ministry by 1 July

15. US Army’s new combat vehicle named for soldiers killed in Iraq, WWII

16. Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Weapons Explained: How Do They Work?

17. How the U.S. Patriot Missile Became a Hero of Ukraine War

18. U.S. Tech Giants Are Slowly Cutting Off Hong Kong Internet Users

19. Unofficial military accounts claim Ukraine has made gains in the east and south this weekend

20. The Noise Bottleneck: When More Information is Harmful

21. China has had spy base on Cuba for at least FOUR YEARS

22. Opinion | Why Secrets Lost Their Sizzle

23. Join the military, become a US citizen: Uncle Sam wants you and vous and tu

Korean News Content:

1. How North Korea’s Hacker Army Stole $3 Billion in Crypto, Funding Nuclear Program

2. Lil Sister Takes Charge as Kim Jong Un Morphs Into Fat Elvis

3. First Flight of North Korea’s “Chollima-1” SLV Fails, but More Launches and More New SLVs Are Likely

4. Sohae Satellite Launching Station: New Activity at the Vertical Engine Test Stand

5. Sinpho South Shipyard: The SINPO-Class Submarine Moved to Drydock

6. Another Earthquake Strikes Near N.Korea's Nuke Test Site

7. N.K. launch window expires, but S. Korea not letting guard down

8. China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons

9. 16,000 S.Koreans died since 2018 waiting to reunite with family in North

10. Ruling bloc baffled by main opposition leader jabbing Yoon with China envoy

11. North Korea set for another plenary meeting on economy

12. Pyongyang fully mobilizes transportation services to get people to and from farms

13. North Korean soldier takes revenge on her tormentor

14. N. Korea suspends classes for elementary school students in some regions

15. Five ways to deal with Korea-China relations