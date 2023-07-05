5/7/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 6, 2023
2. Washington isn’t listening to business on China any more
3. A Soldier’s View of the Battlefields and Trenches of Bakhmut
4. As Putin Bides His Time, Ukraine Faces a Ticking Clock
5. Senior Ukrainian officials fear counterattack may not live up to hype
6. Why Russia’s Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
7. ANALYSIS: China under Xi is trying to forge a new and authoritarian world order
8. 10 questions answered on the debt limit
9. US Marines abdicating a rescue role to China
10. Iran’s New Friends: Russia and China
11. Vietnam can’t trust China or US in South China Sea
12. ‘A deep friendship’: The Philippines, the US, and the rules-based international order
13. Hungry military families are bad for America
Korean News Content:
1. Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
2. Experts: China Finds Threat in Latest Move By US-South Korea Alliance
3. Japanese PM set to arrive in S. Korea for summit with Yoon
4. China’s economic coercion hits a chip wall in S Korea
5. US could become S. Korea’s top trading partner, replacing China
6. S Korea, Japan leaders to drink ‘bomb shot’ at talks
7. Rare Japan-South Korea Summit Could Help US’s Push on China
8. North Korea Calls South Korean President a ‘Puppet Traitor’
9. Resumed S. Korea-Japan 'shuttle diplomacy' likely to boost cooperation against N.K. threats, other challenges
10. Explainer | ‘A turning point’: what’s in store for South Korea-Japan ties as Yoon, Kishida meet in Seoul?
11. S.Korea, US to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
