5/4/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 3, 2024

2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, May 3, 2024

3. United States-Japan-Australia Trilateral Defense Ministers' Meeting (TDMM) 2024 Joint Statement, May 2, 2024

4. Opinion The dangerous new call for regime change in Beijing

5. The Death of a Treaty Could Be a Lifesaver for Taiwan

6. China increases aggressive moves against Taiwan as island prepares to inaugurate new president

7. Taiwan issued dire warning about Russia-China dual threat

8. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, May 3, 2024

9. China publicizes for the first time what it claims is a 2016 agreement with Philippines

10. Mark Helprin Asks: Are Americans Ready for War?

11. Activist Groups Trained Students for Months Before Campus Protests

12. America’s War Machine Runs on Rare-Earth Magnets. China Owns That Market.

13. Special operations veterans ask Army to not cut tuition, certification benefits

14. Larry Summers Says Campus Uproar Buoys US Adversaries

15. Is Vietnam warming to Nato-style weaponry? A rugged South Korean howitzer holds clues

16. Disaffection and Despair: Behind the Military’s Recruitment Woes

17. Former national security advisor gives chilling warning about World War Three

18. With Chinese warships anchoring in Cambodia, the US needs to respond

19. the information tool – are we wielding it correctly?

20. China trying to develop world ‘built on censorship and surveillance’

21. No, College Curriculums Aren’t Too Focused on Decolonization

22. Is ‘the Media’ Really Under Attack?



Korean News Content:

1. Why North Korea's latest propaganda bop is a huge TikTok hit

2. South Dakota Gov. Noem admits error of describing meeting North Korea's Kim Jong Un in new book

3. S. Korea, China, Japan to hold trilateral summit May 26-27: report

4. Trump's possible return reignites South Korea nuclear debate

5. United States-Japan-Australia Trilateral Defense Ministers' Meeting (TDMM) 2024 Joint Statement, May 2, 2024

6. Defense chiefs of U.S., Australia, Japan decry N.K.-Russia military cooperation

7. War in Ukraine Turns Out To Be the ‘Best Thing That Could Ever Happen to Kim Jong-Un’

8. NSA warns of North Korean hackers exploiting weak DMARC email policies

9. Is Vietnam warming to Nato-style weaponry? A rugged South Korean howitzer holds clues

10. N Korea plotting attacks on embassies, Seoul says

11. A North Korean refugee offers a different view of his home country from the other side of the DMZ