5/3/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. US to send Ukraine $300 million in military aid

2. Marines want 31 amphibious ships. The Pentagon disagrees. Now what?

3. Fire rages at Russian oil depot; Zelenskyy visits Finland

4. House Republican Threatens to Cut VA Budget over Agency's Warnings About Budget Cuts

5. US military is moving forward with 360-degree missile defense system for Guam

6. Dilemmas of Deterrence

7. The Need to Invest in Long-Range Fires

8. Want to improve US-China relations? Bring back Fulbright

9. Bold action needed to deter China’s invasion of Taiwan

10. Chinese-Philippine Confrontation

11. Make the Center Vital Again

12. Israel Strikes Iranian Weapons at Aleppo Airport Ahead of Raisi’s Visit

13. Xi Jinping Can’t Handle an Aging China

14. Discreetly, Berlin Confronts Russian Spies Hiding in Plain Sight

15. DoD: Retired US officers marching into work for foreign governments

16. Kremlin says Ukraine sent two drones to attack Vladimir Putin

17. America’s infatuation with war turns challenges into conflicts

18. Biden’s half-hearted nuclear deterrence plan by John Bolton

19. The US Air Force has retreated from Taiwan without a shot fired

20. Time to resurrect the Global Engagement Caucus in the House

21. Hamas, Islamic Jihad Fire Rockets at Israel

Korean News Content:

1. Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision

2. Yoon says S. Korea cannot help but rely on U.S. 'extended deterrence' due to China's inaction on N.K.

3. N. Korea's youth holds rally against S. Korea-U.S. deterrence deal

4. Yoon says S. Korea cannot help but rely on U.S. 'extended deterrence' due to China's inaction on N.K.

5. Yoon voices hope for deeper S. Korea-Japan friendship

6. Top general visits western border units amid N. Korean threats

7. U.S. Nuclear Submarine to Arrive in Mid-May

8. Ruling party heaps praise on Yoon for breakthrough in relations with Japan

9. Shuttle diplomacy to be resumed with Kishida’s visit to Seoul

10. Shooting range for U.S. Forces Korea to be built in Changwon

11. Korean arms companies are on the front lines of defense here and abroad

12. The ball is in Kishida’s court

13. [Alliance in Action] S. Korea, US should aim to render NK nuclear weapons useless

14. Yoon calls for Indo-Pacific solidarity to ride out economic troubles

15. NK builds rhetoric against Washington Declaration as justification for nuclear ambitions

16. Future of North Korea sanctions panel in limbo amid UN Security Council dispute

17. Will the New Nuclear Consultative Group Alleviate South Korea’s Deterrence Concerns?

18. EDITORIAL | U.S., South Korea need resolve, unity

19. U.S.-South Korean nuclear document focused more on reassurance than deterrence