5/3/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:
1. US to send Ukraine $300 million in military aid
2. Marines want 31 amphibious ships. The Pentagon disagrees. Now what?
3. Fire rages at Russian oil depot; Zelenskyy visits Finland
4. House Republican Threatens to Cut VA Budget over Agency's Warnings About Budget Cuts
5. US military is moving forward with 360-degree missile defense system for Guam
6. Dilemmas of Deterrence
7. The Need to Invest in Long-Range Fires
8. Want to improve US-China relations? Bring back Fulbright
9. Bold action needed to deter China’s invasion of Taiwan
10. Chinese-Philippine Confrontation
11. Make the Center Vital Again
12. Israel Strikes Iranian Weapons at Aleppo Airport Ahead of Raisi’s Visit
13. Xi Jinping Can’t Handle an Aging China
14. Discreetly, Berlin Confronts Russian Spies Hiding in Plain Sight
15. DoD: Retired US officers marching into work for foreign governments
16. Kremlin says Ukraine sent two drones to attack Vladimir Putin
17. America’s infatuation with war turns challenges into conflicts
18. Biden’s half-hearted nuclear deterrence plan by John Bolton
19. The US Air Force has retreated from Taiwan without a shot fired
20. Time to resurrect the Global Engagement Caucus in the House
21. Hamas, Islamic Jihad Fire Rockets at Israel
Korean News Content:
1. Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
2. Yoon says S. Korea cannot help but rely on U.S. 'extended deterrence' due to China's inaction on N.K.
3. N. Korea's youth holds rally against S. Korea-U.S. deterrence deal
5. Yoon voices hope for deeper S. Korea-Japan friendship
6. Top general visits western border units amid N. Korean threats
7. U.S. Nuclear Submarine to Arrive in Mid-May
8. Ruling party heaps praise on Yoon for breakthrough in relations with Japan
9. Shuttle diplomacy to be resumed with Kishida’s visit to Seoul
10. Shooting range for U.S. Forces Korea to be built in Changwon
11. Korean arms companies are on the front lines of defense here and abroad
12. The ball is in Kishida’s court
13. [Alliance in Action] S. Korea, US should aim to render NK nuclear weapons useless
14. Yoon calls for Indo-Pacific solidarity to ride out economic troubles
15. NK builds rhetoric against Washington Declaration as justification for nuclear ambitions
16. Future of North Korea sanctions panel in limbo amid UN Security Council dispute
17. Will the New Nuclear Consultative Group Alleviate South Korea’s Deterrence Concerns?
18. EDITORIAL | U.S., South Korea need resolve, unity
19. U.S.-South Korean nuclear document focused more on reassurance than deterrence