5/31/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 30, 2023

2. Ukraine-Russia ‘demilitarised zone’ floated for peace deal

3. Ukraine peace plan is only way to end Russia's war, says Zelenskiy aide

4. Putin and the Psychology of Nuclear Brinksmanship

5. China Is Flirting With AI Catastrophe

6. Japan, China to Resume Military Exchanges in July After 4 Years

7. Estonia Will Ask For a Clearer Path for Ukraine to Join NATO

8. Taking War Seriously (Ukraine)

9. New US aid package for Ukraine will total about $300 million

10. Video shows Chinese fighter jet flying close to US aircraft

11. USINDOPACOM Statement on Unprofessional Intercept of U.S. Aircraft over South China Sea

12. Treasury Sanctions China- and Mexico-Based Enablers of Counterfeit, Fentanyl-Laced Pill Production

13. Poland Hardens Its Defenses Against Russia

14. Congress Must Save the Marine Corps by Newt Gingrich

15. A Closer Look at Preventing Veteran Suicide

16. Ukrainian shelling kills five, drone sparks fire at refinery - Russian officials

17. North to Hokkaido: The Case for a Permanent US Army Presence on Japan’s Northern Frontier

18. Divided by a Common Language: How Europe Views Irregular Warfare

19. NATO intel chief: Russia’s war on Ukraine and a hybrid war aimed at us

Korean News Content:

1. South Korea says North Korea launches 'space projectile,' setting off evacuation alarms in Seoul and Japan

2. N. Korea admits failure of spy satellite launch, vows to seek 2nd launch in near future

3. North Korea’s first spy satellite launch ends in failure, and promise to send up another

4. KCNA Report ("Chollima-1" Rocket Launch Failure)

5. Purported N. Korean 'space launch vehicle' falls into Yellow Sea after 'abnormal' flight: S. Korean military

6. NSC condemns N.K. rocket launch as grave violation of U.N. resolutions

7. Nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan 'strongly condemn' N.K. space launch

8. Seoul city erroneously sends emergency alert after N.K. launch

9. N.K. leader estimated to weigh about 140 kg with significant sleep disorders: spy agency

10. North Korean Spy Satellite Fails to Reach Space

11. Spy agency says hard living is taking a toll on North Korean leader's health