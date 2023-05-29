5/29/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 28, 2023

2. Russia launches 16th air strike on Kyiv this month

3. Army special ops put 'launched effects' prototype through its paces at EDGE 23

4. Putin's former supporters say he faces growing threat from Wagner army

5. The Belt and Road Turns Into a ‘Debt Trap’ for Beijing

6. Substantial Conclusion of Negotiations on Landmark IPEF Supply Chain Agreement

7. International Day of UN Peacekeepers

8. Military intervention in Taiwan and conflict with US among top worries for Chinese surveyed in security poll

9. Opinion | Who Should We Honor on Memorial Day?

10. A secretive SEAL-like unit is leading Ukraine's shadowy battle against Russia in a vital corner of the country

11. Opinion | America’s global supremacy might be encouraging irresponsible politics

12. Releasing AI into the wild ‘like open-sourcing the Manhattan Project’: Nobel laureate Maria Ressa

13. Russia's economy is at China's mercy. Here's why that won't be changing anytime soon.

14. Parsing China’s ambiguous Ukraine war mediation

15. Okinawa still strategically key and China knows it

16. Super-K: The myth of Henry Kissinger

17. America’s Best Bet in the Indo-Pacific: How Washington and New Delhi Can Balance a Rising China

18. JSOC: America's Joint Special Operations Command

19. What we know about China's hacking of Navy systems

20. H. R. McMaster: The Soldiers I Remember

21. What is Duty?

22. Xi Doubles Down on Ideological Indoctrination at the Expense of China’s Economic Recovery

23. The 'New Opium War': America's deadly fentanyl invasion could be China's revenge for 'century of humiliation'

24. The Green Card Soldier: Between Model Citizen and Security Threat

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea slams N. Korea's planned satellite launch, warns of consequences

2. Japan puts missile defences on alert as North Korea warns of satellite launch

3. N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite between May 31-June 11: Kyodo

4. N. Korea open to high-level talks with Japan if Tokyo unshackled by past: vice FM

5. N. Korea to hold plenary meeting of ruling party in early June

6. S. Korean, U.S., Japanese nuclear envoys warn of 'stern, unified' response in case of N.K. 'satellite' launch

7. NSC holds emergency meeting after N.K. unveils satellite launch plan

8. Japanese warship arrives in S. Korea for multinational WMD-interception naval drill

9. 14 IPEF countries sign Supply Chain Agreement

10. Inside South Korea's race to become one of the world’s biggest arms dealers

11. Korea's diplomacy put to test amid signs of thaw in US-China relations

12. [Editorial] Perils of fake news (Korea)

13. S. Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Pacific island nation of Niue

14. S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over N. Korea's election to WHO executive board

15. Japan warns it will destroy any North Korean missile that enters its territory after Pyongyang signals satellite launch imminent