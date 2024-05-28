5/28/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Undergraduate Commencement Address by Ken Burns

2. After Ali Khamenei, What's Next in Iran?

3. U.S. lawmakers ignore China’s warning, meet with Taiwan’s new leader

4. Tanks reach Rafah's centre as Israel presses assault

5. Marine Corps Stand-In Forces: A House of Cards By Anthony Zinni & Jerry McAbee

6. Today’s Generals and Admirals, Children of a Lesser God By Gary Anderson

7. Departing Afghanistan A poem for Memorial Day By William H. McRaven

8. This Memorial Day, we should recognize a different top 1% – those who serve and sacrifice

9. Remarks by President Biden at the 156th National Memorial Day Observance | Arlington, VA

10. Marines say no more ‘death by PowerPoint’ as Corps overhauls education

11. US Army vessels supporting Gaza aid break free, beach on Israeli coast

12. Cold War-Era Bradley Fighting Vehicle Dominates Ukrainian Battlefield - More May Come

13. The US defense secretary will visit Cambodia, one of China's closest allies, after regional talks

14. Remarks by President Biden in Commencement Address to the United States Military Academy at West Point

15. Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the United States Naval Academy Commencement (As Delivered)

16. Return to Reforger: A Cold War Exercise Model for Pacific Deterrence

17. Is the Quad becoming a Potemkin alliance?

18. What Do I Owe the Dead of My Generation’s Mismanaged Wars?

19. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 27, 2024

20. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, May 27, 2024



Korean News Content:

1. ROK-US alliance and Trump's possible return

2. North Korea’s Fiery Spy-Satellite Test Shows More Than Failure

4. China, Japan and South Korea Hold Regional Summit Overshadowed by U.S.

5. Seoul says N. Korea's next spy satellite launch likely to take 'considerable' time

6. N. Korea apparently voices complaint against China via rebukes on trilateral summit: Seoul

7. U.S. condemns N. Korea's rocket launch, warns its isolation will only intensify

8. Yoon asks for China's cooperation on N.K. defector issue

9. Chronology of North Korea's space vehicle launches

10. Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N.K. spy satellite launch attempt

11. S. Korea, U.S. stage joint air drills amid tension over failed N.K. satellite launch

12. S. Korea seeks educational support for N. Korean defectors' children born abroad

15. It's time to rethink US military ties with South Korea

15. North Korea blames ‘new-type engine’ for satellite launch failure

16. Serious misconduct in Kim Jong Un's personal guard unit leads to personnel reshuffle

