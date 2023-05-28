5/28/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 27, 2023

2. 'Massive' Russian Drone Attack Kills One in Kyiv

3. US nuclear umbrella for Taiwan: solid cross-strait shield or wishful thinking?

4. AUKUS moving from nuke subs to AI drone swarms

5. Senators urge Pentagon to investigate price gouging by military contractors after 60 Minutes report

6. Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack on Kyiv Since Start of War

7. No names added to USASOC memorial wall for first time since 9/11

8. Is cybersecurity an unsolvable problem?

9. Opinion | Beyond the ‘Matrix’ Theory of the Human Mind

10. The US’s multiple Indo-Pacific strategies, explained

11. Joe Biden’s advisers say he doesn’t want to drag Pacific allies into ‘headlong clash’ between US and China

12. Ukraine has squeezed out of the US-Patriot missile system a capability that the Pentagon did not think possible, military analyst says

13. OPINION: The Brilliance of Belgorod

14. Consider The 'Porcupine': Western Officials Struggle To Find A New Security Model For Ukraine

15. The National Counterterrorism Center Must Expand to Better Fight Domestic Terrorists

16. Learning the Ukrainian Way of War

17. Ukrainians fighting outside Bakhmut see Russian mercenaries withdrawing

18. Ukraine’s coming counteroffensive has a good chance of succeeding

19. The Evil Empire Isn’t Russia: It’s Fossil Fuel-Based Capitalism, Waging Apocalyptic War On Planet – OpEd

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea, U.S. must step up cooperation against Chinese, Russian disinformation: U.S. expert

2. S. Korea steps up diplomatic efforts to win U.N. Security Council seat

3. Yoon's approval rating rises to 44.7 pct: poll

4. Safeguarding cyber territory from the enemy

5. President Yoon holds bilateral meetings with leaders of Pacific Islands

6. Seoul's trade minister holds talks with US counterpart over IRA, IPEF

7. North Korea arrests 5 Christians during underground church service

8. North Korea spent the pandemic building a huge border wall

9. South Korea seeks to counter China's economic coercion, diversify trading partners: Report

10. Rumors circulate in border region that overland trade routes could open in mid-June

