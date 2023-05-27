5/27/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 26, 2023
2. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, May 26, 2023
3. Henry Kissinger’s Warning at Age 100
4. Henry Kissinger Surveys the World as He Turns 100
5. Henry Kissinger's Lessons for the World Today
6. An Agenda for America’s Next Top Officer
7. The Russian weapon that signals the start of a new stage in warfare
8. War is ruthless, but should the U.S. be ruthless when it goes to war?
9. Machiavelli Preferred Democracy to Tyranny
10. Russians snitch on Russians who oppose war with Soviet-style denunciations
11. US Navy 'Impacted' by Chinese-Backed Cyberattacks, Warns Navy Secretary
12. Franchetti viewed as likely choice to lead Navy, would be first woman on Joint Chiefs
13. US officials believe Chinese hackers may still have access to key US computer networks
14. ‘It’s Time’: Ukraine’s Top Commander Says Counteroffensive Is Imminent
15. 'Murderers' and 'criminals': Meteorologists face unprecedented harassment from conspiracy theorists
16. Rapprochement Is Fragile as US, China Put Irritants Aside
17. US mulls new 'cyber army' to counter digital threats from China, Russia
18. Communists Crumbling in the Philippines
19. US to launch multiple construction projects at Philippine military bases
20 . On Memorial Day: In Praise of Americans Who Have Given Their All
21. The coming Russian revolution will unleash horrifying new demons
22. Why China and Japan are praying the US won't default
23. Brief: Abu Sayyaf Surrenders Indicate Growing Dysfunction
24. Move Forward rejects talk of a US military base in Thailand and upholds its sovereignty
25. U.K. Royal Navy ‘Distressed and Concerned’ by Illegal Chinese Salvage of WWII Wrecks
26. The highly secretive Five Eyes alliance has disrupted a China-backed hacker group – in an unusually public manner
28. 'They matter': U.S. Army Special Operations Command remembers its soldiers
Korean News Content:
1. Kim Jong-un’s daughter seen in public ‘could inherit his power’
2. Dead body of suspected N. Korean found on western island coast
3. ＜Investigation Inside N. Korea＞ “Many people have died from the start of May due to starvation and disease…”
4. 1 in 6 N. Korean children under 5 suffer from stunted growth: report
5. A North Korea Collapse Means One Thing: Find the Nuclear Weapons, Fast.
6. Why North Korea Would Start a Nuclear War
7. North Korea's Mini Submarines: A Threat or 'Underwater Coffin'?
8. Who Is North Korea Trading With? [Infographic]
9. News of N. Korean family’s defection to the South spreads in China-N. Korean border region
10. New Launch Pad and Significant Expansion Underway at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station
11. Russia and North Korea to trade in 'rubles' amid surging International sanctions
12. China, Korea agree to strengthen talks on chip industry: Chinese commerce ministry
13. US reconnaissance drones arrive at air base in Japan
14. U.S. military discloses recent joint intel training with S. Korea for readiness amid N.K. threats
15. Why are Germany and South Korea sharing military secrets?
16. Yoon to hold summits with leaders of 5 Pacific island nations Sunday