5/27/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 26, 2023

2. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, May 26, 2023

3. Henry Kissinger’s Warning at Age 100

4. Henry Kissinger Surveys the World as He Turns 100

5. Henry Kissinger's Lessons for the World Today

6. An Agenda for America’s Next Top Officer

7. The Russian weapon that signals the start of a new stage in warfare

8. War is ruthless, but should the U.S. be ruthless when it goes to war?

9. Machiavelli Preferred Democracy to Tyranny

10. Russians snitch on Russians who oppose war with Soviet-style denunciations

11. US Navy 'Impacted' by Chinese-Backed Cyberattacks, Warns Navy Secretary

12. Franchetti viewed as likely choice to lead Navy, would be first woman on Joint Chiefs

13. US officials believe Chinese hackers may still have access to key US computer networks

14. ‘It’s Time’: Ukraine’s Top Commander Says Counteroffensive Is Imminent

15. 'Murderers' and 'criminals': Meteorologists face unprecedented harassment from conspiracy theorists

16. Rapprochement Is Fragile as US, China Put Irritants Aside

17. US mulls new 'cyber army' to counter digital threats from China, Russia

18. Communists Crumbling in the Philippines

19. US to launch multiple construction projects at Philippine military bases

20 . On Memorial Day: In Praise of Americans Who Have Given Their All

21. The coming Russian revolution will unleash horrifying new demons

22. Why China and Japan are praying the US won't default

23. Brief: Abu Sayyaf Surrenders Indicate Growing Dysfunction

24. Move Forward rejects talk of a US military base in Thailand and upholds its sovereignty

25. U.K. Royal Navy ‘Distressed and Concerned’ by Illegal Chinese Salvage of WWII Wrecks

26. The highly secretive Five Eyes alliance has disrupted a China-backed hacker group – in an unusually public manner

28. 'They matter': U.S. Army Special Operations Command remembers its soldiers

Korean News Content:

1. Kim Jong-un’s daughter seen in public ‘could inherit his power’

2. Dead body of suspected N. Korean found on western island coast

3. ＜Investigation Inside N. Korea＞ “Many people have died from the start of May due to starvation and disease…”

4. 1 in 6 N. Korean children under 5 suffer from stunted growth: report

5. A North Korea Collapse Means One Thing: Find the Nuclear Weapons, Fast.

6. Why North Korea Would Start a Nuclear War

7. North Korea's Mini Submarines: A Threat or 'Underwater Coffin'?

8. Who Is North Korea Trading With? [Infographic]

9. News of N. Korean family’s defection to the South spreads in China-N. Korean border region

10. New Launch Pad and Significant Expansion Underway at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station

11. Russia and North Korea to trade in 'rubles' amid surging International sanctions

12. China, Korea agree to strengthen talks on chip industry: Chinese commerce ministry

13. US reconnaissance drones arrive at air base in Japan

14. U.S. military discloses recent joint intel training with S. Korea for readiness amid N.K. threats

15. Why are Germany and South Korea sharing military secrets?

16. Yoon to hold summits with leaders of 5 Pacific island nations Sunday

