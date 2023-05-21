5/21/23National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 20, 2023

2. 'Guerilla' Warfare Could Mean Big Problems for Putin in Ukraine

3. China sends a subtle message to Central Asia: Rely on us, not Russia

4. F-16 Fighters to Ukraine: A Game-Changer or Waste of Time?

5. Russia’s Unconventional Warfare: Moscow’s domination of the Information Space

6. 'In a lot of the world, the clock has hit midnight': China is calling in loans to dozens of countries from Pakistan to Kenya

7. At G7, Japan quietly strengthens alliances

8. Quad Leaders’ Joint Statement

9. Oh look, you’re unwittingly contributing to Chinese state-sponsored cyber-warfare

10. How GOP attacks on 'wokeism' helped lead the Pentagon to abandon its effort to combat extremism in the military

11. US, Phl update defense guidelines

12. After a Show-Stopping Entrance at the G7, Zelensky Pleads for More Aid

13. Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

14. Russia is floating a plan to build a village for conservative Americans who want to move to a 'Christian country' and are tired of liberal ideology in the US

15. The dawn of disinformation

16. The Intellectual Rules of Engagement

Korean News Content:

1. Yoon, Japan PM pay joint tribute to Korean atomic bomb victims

2. Yoon, Japan PM hold summit in Hiroshima

3. Yoon says Kishida's visit to memorial stone for Koreans 'courageous'

4. The Pyongyang Cultural Language Protection Act calls for execution of violators in a bid to eliminate South Korean style speech from the DPRK

5. Quad summit: Leaders condemn North Korea for its 'destabilising ballistic missile launches'

6. Yoon, Biden, Kishida hold summit in Hiroshima

7. Readout of President Biden’s Meeting with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea

8. Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to upgrade trilateral cooperation to new level

9. Yoon promises Zelenskyy additional aid, including demining equipment

10. S. Korean anti-piracy unit takes part in multinational operation