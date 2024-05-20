5/20/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Iranian President, Foreign Minister Killed in Helicopter Crash

2. Taiwan’s new president calls on China to stop its ‘intimidation’ after being sworn into historic third term for ruling party

3. ICE declines to reveal names of Jordanians nabbed for Marine base breach; former officials weigh in

4. The U.S. Finally Has a Strategy to Compete With China. Will It Work?

5. No Moral Absolutism in War

6. General says he warned that Afghanistan would get ‘very bad, very fast’

7. Opinion As China ramps up disinformation, the U.S. is far too vulnerable

8. Air Force special operations boss tapped to run service academy

9. These ISIS news anchors are AI fakes. Their propaganda is real.

10. Lessons from D-Day: The Importance of Combined and Joint Operations by Col. Gregory Fontenot, U.S. Army, Retired

11. See How Easily A.I. Chatbots Can Be Taught to Spew Disinformation

12. Made in the USA: Defense companies tense as Congress pressures them to buy domestic

13. Will China Succeed in Creating an Asian Security Order?

14. Army leader dismisses House proposal for drone branch creation

15. ‘China’s is the hand behind Hamas attack on Israel’

16. Taiwan’s New President Serves Up Predictability in Era of Turmoil

17. What Exactly Are We Doing? - War on the Rocks

18. By, With, and Through at the Second Thomas Shoal

19. A Thinking and Writing Military Is a Better One

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea slams U.S. subcritical nuclear test, vows measures to bolster nuclear deterrence

2. Should South Korea ‘scare Kim’ with US nuclear bombs? ‘China and Russia would raise hell’

3. Unification minister criticizes ex-liberal President Moon's memoir

4. FM Cho: S. Korea, Japan should manage relations so as 'not to disrupt' mood in improving ties

5. N. Korea changes name of key party organ in charge of inter-Korean affairs

6. S. Korea to set up monuments in hopes of repatriation of 5 abductees

7. S. Korea to designate July 14 as day for N. Korean defectors

8. N. Korea showcases fireworks modeled after Hwaseong-17 ICBM

9. N. Korean leader mourns military official known for close ties with him on 2nd annv. of death

10. Editorial: Former President Moon Jae-in trusts Kim Jong-un over objective evidence

11. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Blindsided by information blockade...Unprecedented surveillance as defectors' families considered chief drivers of flow of outside information

12. Moon memoir stirs the pot with accounts of North's Kim, Trump, Abe

13. A glimpse into the future of surveillance technology in North Korea

14. Xi-Putin summit and NK