5/19/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. As Putin Girds for Protracted War, a New Russian Elite Emerges: Meet the Princelings

2. SOF Week 2024: Ten Innovative Companies to Watch

3. Japan, Philippines Finalize Largest Maritime Security Pact Days After Chinese CG, Militia Aggression In SCS

4. Deconstructing the Hybrid War Waged on America’s Campuses

5. Why I’m Skipping My 50th Reunion at Yale

6. Marines Stop 2 Jordanian Nationals From Attempting to Breach Quantico Marine Base

7. U.S. Fears Undersea Cables Are Vulnerable to Espionage From Chinese Repair Ships

8. The latest veterans, civilians inducted into Special Forces regiment

9. Did colleges give away the store in deals with student protesters?

10. Teledyne FLIR’s ‘new’ Rogue 1 loitering munition has been under SOCOM contract for two years

11. US Special Forces open permanent base in Poland

12. Which Makes Better Soldiers: DEI or Assimilation?

13. The ‘America First’ Chaos Caucus Is Forcing a Moment of Truth

14. Here’s how the US Army’s multidomain task force is contributing to AUKUS

15. Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping take radically different approaches to warfare

16. As American global hegemony ends, multi-alignment rises

17. Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping Embrace at Beijing, but Will This Marriage of Convenience Blossom Into a Romance?

Korean News Content:

1. Behind Putin Visit, Unease in Beijing Over His Potential Next Stop: North Korea

2. Putin briefed on tourist exchanges with N. Korea, prep for visit under way: Kremlin

3. N.K. delegation returns home from visit to Russia's Far East

4. U.S. military commander in S. Korea during Gwangju uprising dies

5. East Tennessee linked to North Korean identity theft scheme involving thousands of IT workers

6. Powerful diplomacy trumps nuclear weapons for South Korea

7. Editorial: N. Korea converts inter-Korean business into weapons factory – their answer to our goodwill

8. ‘Kim desperately wanted to denuclearize,’ Moon writes in memoirs

9. Yoon credits closer S. Korea-U.S. ties with helping Buddhist relics return home

