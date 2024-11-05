5/11/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Retired Special Warfare Commander Lauds Value of Strong Allied Relationships

2. CAMPAIGNING IN THE AGE OF 5 AGAINST 1 – Making a Case For a Global Asymmetric Competition Campaign

3. What Does the Xi-Ma Meeting Mean for Cross-Strait Relations?

4. A Plan for Victory in Ukraine

5. China's Military Is Slowly Becoming a Superpower Before Our Eyes

6. Are Campus Protesters Heroes or Hypocrites?

7. Japan and South Korea are itching to sign up to Aukus. But trust is an issue

8. US committee targets Georgia Tech's alleged ties to Chinese military linked research

9. US to announce new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine

10. Pentagon deals Russia a blow over Starlink

11. Ukraine Enhances Military Reach Using US ATACMS in Strikes Against Russian Forces

12. 'Swarm pilots' will need new tactics—and entirely new training methods: Air Force special-ops chief

13. 'ChatGPT, plan my top-secret mission'

14. Restoring Landpower’s Wings: The Case for Army Fixed-Wing Airlift

15. Germany to buy US HIMARS launchers for Ukraine

16. Fraternities Are a Cure for What Ails Higher Education

17. Civilian casualties rise in Myanmar's civil war as resistance forces tighten noose around military

18. Does America Have the Means to Fight Again?

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea says to deploy new multiple rocket launcher starting this year

2. U.S. 'deliberately' excluded Moon from 2018 Trump-Kim summit under 'America first' policy: ex-official

3. N.K. hacking group stole massive amount of personal info from S. Korean court computer network

4. S. Korea considering deployment of commandos for DMZ security operations

5. Japan and South Korea are itching to sign up to Aukus. But trust is an issue

6. N.K. appoints new ambassador to U.N. office in Geneva

7. Breaking Bad: South Korea's Nuclear Option

8. 'ChatGPT, plan my top-secret mission'

9. The US Needs to Issue an Atrocity Determination for North Korea

10. Biden calls Kim Jong Un the president of SOUTH Korea