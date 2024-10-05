5/10/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Brown, Top Special Warfare Official Underscore Power of Partnerships, Collaboration

2. Senior Leaders Discuss Future of Special Warfare at Annual Convention

3. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, May 9, 2024

4. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 9, 2024

5. What Does America Want in Ukraine?

6. Taiwan Wants Suicide Drones to Deter China

7. Can Russia Successfully Occupy Ukraine?

8. Army special mission aviators will field V-280: SOCOM

9. Listen to What They’re Chanting

10. Inside the Bunker With a Ukrainian Vampire Drone Squad

11. Blinken report expected to criticize Israel, but say it isn't breaking weapons terms

12. Report: State Department set to confirm Israel not breaking international law in Gaza

13. 40 years and counting: Special Forces warrant officers celebrate 4 decades of history, service

14. The Biden-Netanyahu relationship is strained like never before. Can the two leaders move forward?

15. Russia's jamming of American weapons in Ukraine is showing the US what it needs to be ready for in a future fight

16. Optimizing the Civil Affairs Task Force for the Army’s Global Missions

17. Trump-affiliated group releases new national security book outlining possible second-term approach

18. A Plan to Revitalize the Arsenal of Democracy

19. What Hamas Wants in Postwar Gaza

20. Russian Sabotage, Spying and Intimidation Is Spreading in Europe



Korean News Content:

1. Ex-Trump official’s blunt statements on alliance rattle South Korea

2. [INTERVIEW] International community should keep condemning North Korea's provocations

3. US official raises alarm over forcible repatriation of North Koreans from China

4. Pentagon refuses to comment on whether Korea should offer lethal arms support to Ukraine

5. Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan underline 'resolve' against N. Korea's threats, ties with Russia

6. Top S. Korean, Canadian military officials discuss cooperation in Indo-Pacific

7. New Axis and liberal international order

8. FM Cho to visit China next week for talks with Wang Yi

9. [News Analysis] Yoon's first 2 years marked by intense confrontations, lack of leadership

10. Don’t ignore the proposal from down under

11. ＜Inside N. Korea＞April rations at the largest iron mine was just 3 kilograms of corn per worker…Anxiety-ridden workers voluntarily mobilize to farming work

12. US discusses North Korea with China, raises repatriation concerns

13. N. Korean lectures emphasize necessity of nuclear weapons for happiness of future generations

14. N. Korea's new campus for elite party school is nearing completion

15. Editorial: Semiconductor factories leaving Korea for the US to weaken Korea’s backbone industry

