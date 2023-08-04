4/8/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. New Batch of Classified Documents Appear on Social Media Sites

2. DOJ opens investigation into leaks of apparent classified US military documents

3. Leaked Ukraine War Plans Complicate Spring Counteroffensive

4. Ukraine, North Korea and Iran included in leaked documents

5. White House, Kirby face backlash from military veterans for defense of chaotic Afghan pullout

6. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 6, 2023

7. China’s Media and Information Warfare

8. U.S. Seeks Ways to Help Burkina Faso’s Military Junta Fight Jihadists

9. Some Ukrainian Troops are Still Using Soviet Methods, Despite US Training

10. Pentagon Investigates More Social-Media Posts Purporting to Include Secret U.S. Documents

11. Here are five ways to make America better | Column by Robert Bruce Adolph

12. How AI-generated content could both fuel disinformation and improve fact-checking

13. America Needs a “Cold War” Strategy for China

14. The Top 5 Reasons Americans Were Unfit for Military Service During World War I

15. ‘Outrageous’: Russia Accused of Spreading Disinformation at U.N. Event

16. Asserting a Cyber Border

17. Washington and Ike's Warning On Foreign Policy Greed

18. New U.S. warehouse center in Poland to store tanks, Bradleys for future fights

19. From Korea to Afghanistan: Special Forces Legend Billy Waugh's Amazing Career Spanned Five Decades

20. Army readies for record-setting logistics exercise in Pacific

21. Human Intel and PsyOps: Running Intelligence Operations Against the Enemy

22. US Special Forces FY24 Budget Request

23. A Nuanced Approach to China Needs Human Rights at the Core

Korean News Content:

1. [Washington Talk] VOA "North Korea's 'radioactive tsunami' is exaggerated... Optimized for North Korean nuclear attacks against South Korea, not the United States”

2. Underwater Strategic Weapon System Tested in DPRK

3. North Korea’s New “Unmanned Underwater Nuclear Attack Craft”: Red October or White Elephant?

4. Ukraine, North Korea and Iran included in leaked documents

5. China's Xi tells N. Korea's Kim to bolster 'strategic guidance' over bilateral ties

6. U.S. Seeks Ways to Help Burkina Faso’s Military Junta Fight Jihadists

7. U.S. S. Korea forging closer cooperation on N. Korea, regional issues: CRS report

8. [Translation] South Korean government published the first human rights report regarding North Korea: “North Korea executed Juveniles and pregnant women publicly.”

9. N. Korea conducted another test of underwater nuclear-capable attack drone this week

10. A Fresh Look at North Korea at Night

11. N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via military hotline for 2nd day

12. Book Review: “A Pyongyang Woman From London”

13. North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has TV hunk erased from repeats of hit 1998 show

14. Korean refugee raised among US troops comes full circle as professor on military base through global campus

15. Canada Deploys Military Aircraft to Japan to Implement North Korea Sanctions

16. The daughter who fled North Korea to find her mother

