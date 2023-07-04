4/7/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Why So Many Are Buying What Xi and Putin Are Selling

2. Hollow Warriors (and use of the Joint Concept for Competing)

3. AI May Be Good for Humanity But Very Bad for Warfare By Hal Brands

4. Sorry, wrong number: Army, FBI agents detain innocent pilot in training exercise gone bad

5. The U.S. Needs an Economic War Council for China

6. Analysis | Twitter’s labeling of NPR a boon for foreign propagandists, critics say

7. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 6, 2023

8. GAO Upholds Army Choice of Bell V-280 to Replace Black Hawk Helicopter

9. Biden White House largely blames Trump admin for troubled U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

10. Elite troops died being sucked out of planes. Critics blame their parachutes.

11. Pentagon should experiment with AIs like ChatGPT — but don’t trust them yet: DoD’s ex-AI chiefs

12. China sanctions Reagan library, others over Tsai's US trip

13. China sanctions US figures after Taiwan president’s talks with House speaker

14. China’s military aims to launch 13,000 satellites to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink

15. China moves warships after US hosts Taiwan's Tsai

16. Is Taiwan in danger of being loved to death?

17. The United States’ Proposal on Prosecuting Russians for the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine is a Step in the Right Direction

18. Marine Raiders - History and Legacy | SOF News

19. Will Finland’s NATO Accession Make a Difference?

20. Ukraine War Plans Leak Prompts Pentagon Investigation

21. Zelensky strikes back

22. The dollar is dead, long live the dollar

23. How the Anti-Woke Campaign Against the U.S. Military Damages National Security

24. The Coming Age of AI-Powered Propaganda

25. Putin’s Second Front

26. 1st Multi-Domain Task Force deploys the Army’s first Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon system

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. congressional leaders say Yoon's address will provide vision for future of alliance

2. China, others have obligation under U.N. resolutions to engage N. Korea: State Dept.

3. N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line, military hotline

4. S. Korea, Japan hold working-level consultations after Yoon-Kishida summit

5. Yoon taps ambassador to Russia for first vice foreign minister

6. U.S. nuclear envoy hopes Yoon's state visit to U.S. will reaffirm Seoul-Washington alliance

7. N.Korea Rallies Propaganda Machine

8. What impact will N. Korea’s revised mobile telecommunications law have on cell phone users?

9. Treasury Releases 2023 DeFi Illicit Finance Risk Assessment (north Korea)

10. US, S.Korea, Japan concerned over N.Korea's 'malicious' cyber activities

11. President Yoon will be first Korean leader to address U.S. Congress in a decade

12. North Korea accelerates nuclear missile programme with ‘treasure sword’ — $1.7bn from crypto heists

13. S. Korea warns of actions over N. Korea's unauthorized use of Kaesong complex

14. All Quiet, For Now, On The Northern Front

15. Saudi Arabia Deploys Korean Rocket Launchers

16. SKorea, US, Japan call for support of ban on NKorea workers

17. The story behind North Korea's wacky homegrown version of the AK-74 rifle

18. A National Strategy for Countering North Korea (webcast)