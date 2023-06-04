4/6/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 5, 2023

2. Our Bill Is the Best Way to Counter the TikTok Threat

3. Boeing names former U.S. diplomat to senior public policy role

4. Don’t let Beijing define the narrative of Taiwan’s relations with the world

5. Over-classified information hampers work with allies, top Marines say

6. Russia’s Vladimir Putin Blames U.S. for War in Ukraine

7. America’s Top Hostage Envoy Pursues Freedom for Detained U.S. Citizens in Increasingly Hostile World

8. China, Russia propaganda wither as cameras multiply, US admiral says

9. Big Balikatan: Annual US-Philippines exercise to be bigger than ever

10. With Russia’s Exit, Norway Becomes Europe’s Energy Champion

11. Taiwan Rivals Tsai and Ma in Overseas Travel Flurry

12. Opinion | Listen to Taiwan’s pleas, not China’s grumbles

13. EXPLAINED: Why Poland Is So Important

14. Special Forces Medic - "18D Training Today" | SOF News

15. Malaysia’s Prime Minister announces end to US Dollar dependence

16. Chinese Officials Flock to Twitter to Defend TikTok

17. The De-Dollarization of World Economy: Xi-Putin Agreement, Saudi Arabia’s Shift to Yuan

18. America and China Need to Talk

19. Deadly attack puts spotlight on Russia’s influential military bloggers

20. 441. The Risk of Success in Military Planning

21. 99 Spy Balloons: An Exploration of Disruptive Innovation on a Budget

22. Beyond Reapers and DJI Mavics: Are Scholars and Policymakers Ready for One-Way Attack Drones?

23. The Threat from Extremist Groups Is Growing. Service Members and Vets Are Getting Sucked into the Violence.



Korean News Content:

1. Congress visits the DMZ: GOP Rep. warns of 'nightmare scenario' on Korean Peninsula

2. N. Korea slams UNHRC's adoption of resolution on its human rights as 'document of fraud'

3. Dossier reveals accounts of 1st high-level diplomacy between N. Korea, U.S.

4. Vice FM urges cooperation on N. Korea's denuclearization during NATO talks

5. U.S. working with allies, partners to supply ammunition to Ukraine, also backfill U.S. stockpile: Pentagon

6. Yoon 'pleased' to deliver 'historic address' at joint session of U.S. Congress

7. Cables show NK tried to undermine US amid efforts for Korean peace

8. PM urges more efforts to win public support for Japan policy, veto of grain act

9. S. Korea, US vow full cooperation against N. Korea threats

10. [INTERVIEW] China-Russia-NK military alliance turns S. Korea into hostage: expert

11. South-U.S. drills push region to 'brink of nuclear war': North

12. [INTERVIEW] IRA offers opportunities to Korean businesses: Ossoff

13. Seoul, Tokyo, Washington envoys condemn Pyongyang's nuclear development

14. Over 60 pct of S. Koreans support own nuclear armament: poll

15. Yoon to take bipartisan parliamentary delegation to U.S.

16. N. Korea ready to conduct nuke test 'at any time': Seoul's defense minister

17. John Batchelor Show: #BurkinaFaso: #NorthKorea: Proliferation in Sub Saharan Africa. David Maxwell, FDD

