4/6/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 5, 2023
2. Our Bill Is the Best Way to Counter the TikTok Threat
3. Boeing names former U.S. diplomat to senior public policy role
4. Don’t let Beijing define the narrative of Taiwan’s relations with the world
5. Over-classified information hampers work with allies, top Marines say
6. Russia’s Vladimir Putin Blames U.S. for War in Ukraine
7. America’s Top Hostage Envoy Pursues Freedom for Detained U.S. Citizens in Increasingly Hostile World
8. China, Russia propaganda wither as cameras multiply, US admiral says
9. Big Balikatan: Annual US-Philippines exercise to be bigger than ever
10. With Russia’s Exit, Norway Becomes Europe’s Energy Champion
11. Taiwan Rivals Tsai and Ma in Overseas Travel Flurry
12. Opinion | Listen to Taiwan’s pleas, not China’s grumbles
13. EXPLAINED: Why Poland Is So Important
14. Special Forces Medic - "18D Training Today" | SOF News
15. Malaysia’s Prime Minister announces end to US Dollar dependence
16. Chinese Officials Flock to Twitter to Defend TikTok
17. The De-Dollarization of World Economy: Xi-Putin Agreement, Saudi Arabia’s Shift to Yuan
18. America and China Need to Talk
19. Deadly attack puts spotlight on Russia’s influential military bloggers
20. 441. The Risk of Success in Military Planning
21. 99 Spy Balloons: An Exploration of Disruptive Innovation on a Budget
22. Beyond Reapers and DJI Mavics: Are Scholars and Policymakers Ready for One-Way Attack Drones?
23. The Threat from Extremist Groups Is Growing. Service Members and Vets Are Getting Sucked into the Violence.
Korean News Content:
1. Congress visits the DMZ: GOP Rep. warns of 'nightmare scenario' on Korean Peninsula
2. N. Korea slams UNHRC's adoption of resolution on its human rights as 'document of fraud'
3. Dossier reveals accounts of 1st high-level diplomacy between N. Korea, U.S.
4. Vice FM urges cooperation on N. Korea's denuclearization during NATO talks
5. U.S. working with allies, partners to supply ammunition to Ukraine, also backfill U.S. stockpile: Pentagon
6. Yoon 'pleased' to deliver 'historic address' at joint session of U.S. Congress
7. Cables show NK tried to undermine US amid efforts for Korean peace
8. PM urges more efforts to win public support for Japan policy, veto of grain act
9. S. Korea, US vow full cooperation against N. Korea threats
10. [INTERVIEW] China-Russia-NK military alliance turns S. Korea into hostage: expert
11. South-U.S. drills push region to 'brink of nuclear war': North
12. [INTERVIEW] IRA offers opportunities to Korean businesses: Ossoff
13. Seoul, Tokyo, Washington envoys condemn Pyongyang's nuclear development
14. Over 60 pct of S. Koreans support own nuclear armament: poll
15. Yoon to take bipartisan parliamentary delegation to U.S.
16. N. Korea ready to conduct nuke test 'at any time': Seoul's defense minister
17. John Batchelor Show: #BurkinaFaso: #NorthKorea: Proliferation in Sub Saharan Africa. David Maxwell, FDD