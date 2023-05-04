4/5/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Special Forces legend Billy Waugh passes away at 93

2. A Western Strategy for Ukraine: Part 4

3. Opinion | The Most Amazing — and Dangerous — Technology in the World

4. Antiwar Officer from Putin's Elite Security Team Defects

5. ‘Just in time’ F-35 supply chain too risky for next war, general says

6. Inside the shadowy anti-war groups trying to undermine Putin

7. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 4, 2023

8. Japan changes aid rules; to fund defense projects of friendly nations

9. Russia is set to deploy more nuclear weapons in the Arctic

10. Retired women spies push for predecessor to get highest military medal

11. Custer’s Last Tweet: Avoiding a Digital Little Bighorn in the Fight for Hearts and Minds

12. With eye on China, Japan to offer military aid to like-minded countries

13. Dear Next Commandant: Why The Marines Matter

14. Explainer: Why is China so angry about Taiwan president meeting US Speaker McCarthy?

15. Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Poland to deepen ties with key Western ally

16. US Sending Experimental Anti-Drone Weapons to Ukraine

17. Apple’s Beck to lead Defense Innovation Unit at Pentagon

18. Why Neutrality Is Obsolete in the 21st Century

19. China is not only asserting itself geopolitically but openly questioning the U.S.’s central role on the world stage

20. Washington Post blasted over editorial that suggested cutting veterans' disability benefits

21. A call for all Americans to help stop veteran suicides

22. Disinformation may be one of Russia and China’s greatest weapons

23. The US Army moves to tweak its formations for future conflicts

24. Confronting the New Nuclear Peril

25. The United States Has Given Ukraine All The Heavy Trucks, Tankers And Recovery Vehicles the Ukrainians Need To Breach Russian Defenses

26. Unmanned ships deploying to SOUTHCOM, as Navy seeks to prove technology 'ready to scale'

27. Indo-Pacific focus to aid Thomas in info warfare post, Trussler says

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea keeps building more powerful weapons, with no end in sight

2. S. Korea, U.S. hold air drills involving B-52H strategic bomber: defense ministry

3. Yoon says foreign policy directly related to people's livelihoods

4. S. Korean police, FBI chiefs discuss tighter cooperation on cybercrime, antiterrorism

5. Yoon to meet U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee members this week

6. IMF warns Korea of property market risk

7. Korea to continue negotiations with U.S. over IRA

8. South turns hawkish as UN council condemns North

9. North Korea holds conference of journalists' union for first time in 22 years

10. U.S. lawmakers officially ask Yoon to address Congress

11. N. Korean hacking group finances Kim Jong Un

12. What Nuclear Weapons Sharing Trends Mean for East Asia

13. N. Korea expands number of hours markets can operate in border region

14. North Korea and Burkina Faso Plot New Relationship

15. In K-Pop’s Quest for Global Growth, Korean Fans Feel Cast Aside

16. Yoon reiterates stronger security cooperation with US, Japan

17. US hinders S. Korea’s nuclear plant export to Czech Republic