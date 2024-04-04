4/4/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Pacific problems: Why the US disagrees on the cost of deterring China

2. Yes, we're divided. But new AP-NORC poll shows Americans still agree on most core American values

3. General Officer Assignments (Some Key SOF positions)

4. New Report Reveals Dirty Secret of Army Psychological Operations

5. It's not new, we're just ignorant: Our modern Maginot Line does little against political warfare by Matt Armstrong

6. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, April 3, 2024

7. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 3, 2024

8. Exclusive: State Department officials told House investigators they created Afghanistan withdrawal plans from scratch

9. Houthis may be running low on their weapons stocks as attacks on ships slow, US commander says

10. All the Houthi-US Navy incidents in the Middle East (that we know of)

11. Finland signs Ukraine security deal, Zelenskiy warns of Russia troop plans

12. Israel is using artificial intelligence to help pick bombing targets in Gaza, report says

13. Don’t Call it a Comeback: The Islamic State in an Age of Strategic Competition

14. How a steel ball protected Taiwan’s tallest skyscraper in an earthquake

15. The Only U.S. Lawmaker Born in Ukraine Is Now Skeptical of More Aid

16. ‘Misinformation’ Is the Censors’ Excuse

17. Explaining the diverse mission set of MARSOC's commandos

18. The Technological Pivot of History: Power in the Age of Exponential Innovation

19. Military personnel swear allegiance to the Constitution and serve the American people – not one leader or party

20. Myanmar And Irregular Warfare In A Multipolar World – Analysis

21. Israel Unleashed?

22. A double dose of hell: The Bataan Death March and what came next

Korean News Content:

1. Biden’s opportunity? Some see opening for U.S. in warming North Korea-Russia ties

2. S. Korean envoy stresses N.K. children exposed to 'egregious' human rights violations

3. Biden, Kishida to discuss N. Korean threats, trilateral cooperation with S. Korea: White House

4. North Korea aims to adopt solid-fuel missiles for faster launches

5. Explainer: Why is North Korea testing hypersonic missiles and how do they work?

6. N. Korea says Q1 economic goals attained as it holds cabinet plenary meeting

7. The Crisis in East Asia: Korea or Taiwan?

8. Biden stresses 'enduring' U.S. commitment to Korean Peninsula denuclearization to Xi: White House

9. Russia Just Gutted the UN Panel of Experts on North Korea – What Now?

10. Casualties reported during N. Korea's military drills involving paratroopers last month

11. S. Korea to chair first UN Security Council meeting with focus on cyber threats

12. A Vigilante Hacker Took Down North Korea’s Internet. Now He’s Taking Off His Mask

13. Free textbooks for North Korean students who can pay for them in scrap paper

14. North Korea moves to promote closer relations with China

15. North Korea orders hunt to capture “impure elements” in Russia