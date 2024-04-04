4/4/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Pacific problems: Why the US disagrees on the cost of deterring China
2. Yes, we're divided. But new AP-NORC poll shows Americans still agree on most core American values
3. General Officer Assignments (Some Key SOF positions)
4. New Report Reveals Dirty Secret of Army Psychological Operations
5. It's not new, we're just ignorant: Our modern Maginot Line does little against political warfare by Matt Armstrong
6. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, April 3, 2024
7. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 3, 2024
8. Exclusive: State Department officials told House investigators they created Afghanistan withdrawal plans from scratch
9. Houthis may be running low on their weapons stocks as attacks on ships slow, US commander says
10. All the Houthi-US Navy incidents in the Middle East (that we know of)
11. Finland signs Ukraine security deal, Zelenskiy warns of Russia troop plans
12. Israel is using artificial intelligence to help pick bombing targets in Gaza, report says
13. Don’t Call it a Comeback: The Islamic State in an Age of Strategic Competition
14. How a steel ball protected Taiwan’s tallest skyscraper in an earthquake
15. The Only U.S. Lawmaker Born in Ukraine Is Now Skeptical of More Aid
16. ‘Misinformation’ Is the Censors’ Excuse
17. Explaining the diverse mission set of MARSOC's commandos
18. The Technological Pivot of History: Power in the Age of Exponential Innovation
19. Military personnel swear allegiance to the Constitution and serve the American people – not one leader or party
20. Myanmar And Irregular Warfare In A Multipolar World – Analysis
21. Israel Unleashed?
22. A double dose of hell: The Bataan Death March and what came next
Korean News Content:
1. Biden’s opportunity? Some see opening for U.S. in warming North Korea-Russia ties
2. S. Korean envoy stresses N.K. children exposed to 'egregious' human rights violations
3. Biden, Kishida to discuss N. Korean threats, trilateral cooperation with S. Korea: White House
4. North Korea aims to adopt solid-fuel missiles for faster launches
5. Explainer: Why is North Korea testing hypersonic missiles and how do they work?
6. N. Korea says Q1 economic goals attained as it holds cabinet plenary meeting
7. The Crisis in East Asia: Korea or Taiwan?
8. Biden stresses 'enduring' U.S. commitment to Korean Peninsula denuclearization to Xi: White House
9. Russia Just Gutted the UN Panel of Experts on North Korea – What Now?
10. Casualties reported during N. Korea's military drills involving paratroopers last month
11. S. Korea to chair first UN Security Council meeting with focus on cyber threats
12. A Vigilante Hacker Took Down North Korea’s Internet. Now He’s Taking Off His Mask
13. Free textbooks for North Korean students who can pay for them in scrap paper
14. North Korea moves to promote closer relations with China
15. North Korea orders hunt to capture “impure elements” in Russia