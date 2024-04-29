4/29/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Film documents OSS World War II contributions from Hollywood’s finest

2. US SPECIAL FORCES: Uncertain Days (A Visual Poem)

3. Bringing Russia to Its Knees

4. Regional operations directorates adapt to changes amid USASAC reorganization

5. Situation on frontline has worsened, Ukraine army chief says

6. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 28, 2024

7. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, April 28, 2024

8. Why the West will refuse to fight – Citizens won't sacrifice themselves

9. Israeli Officials Believe I.C.C. Is Preparing Arrest Warrants Over War

10. As Colleges Weigh Crackdowns on Protests, Questions About Outsiders Linger

11. On Columbia University and Coach Handbags

12. Farewell to China’s Strategic Support Force. Let’s meet its replacements

13. Marine special operators are using fiction to envision the future

14. Xi shakes up China’s military in rethink of how to ‘fight and win’ future wars

15. Mounting Evidence Is Pointing To A Nightmare Scenario For The U.S. Economy

16. All Ethnic Groups Under Fire in Karen State

17. Ukraine Bets on Long-Range Drones, Raising Costs of War for Russia

18. NATO’s Top Officer Is an Admiral Who Thinks Like an Investor

19. How Columbia University's complex history with the student protest movement echoes into today

20. The Forgotten Part of the Contest: Army Logistics in the Pacific

21. Why the Military Can’t Trust AI

22. War Unbound – Gaza, Ukraine, and the Breakdown of International Law

23. Opinion | Despite the Ukraine aid vote, the neo-isolationist threat still looms by Max Boot

24. US Ready to Train More Ukrainian Troops If Called Upon, Top White House Official Says

25. The naming dispute between India & China

26. War analysts say Ukraine should treat the latest US aid package like it's the last one it'll get

27. So does the Air Force have new aces now?

28. Some in State Department don’t believe Israel is using US weapons in accordance with international law, source says



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea installs mines on inter-Korean road within DMZ

2. N. Korea decries U.S. shipment of long-range tactical missiles to Ukraine as 'mean' policy

3. Yoon's approval rating falls for 3 weeks straight to 30.2 pct

4. Hanwha Systems to break ground on space center on Jeju Island

5. Pukchang Military Airfield Modernization Making Progress

6. S. Korean ministers, Australian PM agree to enhance security, defense industry cooperation

7. North mined all roads connecting the two Koreas: JCS

8. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un seeks to build on Russia ties to resuscitate economy

9. Experts are guiding the U.S. to the wrong policy on North Korea: we must not accept Kim’s nuclear-weapon-program

10. N. Korea updates training video for overseas workers in response to Daily NK reports

11. N. Korean military orders end to violence at boot camps

12. Luxury on Display: Kim Jong-un’s motorcade challenges UN sanctions

13. AMCHAM spotlights education infrastructure as key to S. Korea’s Asia-Pacific hub success

14. Editorial: What’s going on in South Korea, pushing the ‘world’s top semiconductor cluster’?

15. After Zhao Leji’s Visit, What’s Next for China-North Korea Relations?

16. South Korea tries to Trump-proof the alliance

17. Deciphering North Korea’s Policy Shift: Annihilation of ROK vs. End of Kim Regime