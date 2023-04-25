4/25/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Biden taps Army vice chief to be service’s top officer

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 24, 2023

3. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, April 24, 2023

4. Special Operations Bumps R&D Budget

5. Russia Is Betraying Former Allies. Joe Biden Must Take Advantage

6. The 'Angry Patriots' Who Could Give Putin Problems

7. Toward a More Constructive Conversation between Policymakers and Intelligence Analysts

8. The Myth of Multipolarity - American Power’s Staying Power

9. U.S. Envoy Confronts Russian Diplomat on Evan Gershkovich Detention at U.N.

10. World military expenditure reaches new record high as European spending surges | SIPRI

11. Why NATO Must Admit Ukraine

12. The US dollar’s imminent death is greatly exaggerated13.

13. As Carlson and Lemon Exit, a Chapter Closes on Cable’s Trump War

14. Opinion | I Was General Counsel of the N.S.A. America Has a Problem With Secrets.

15. Why the US Military’s Messages Are Falling on Deaf Middle Eastern Ears

16. A Satellite Phone That Works Anywhere? The U.S.-China Rivalry Makes That Harder.

17. Knowing why is far more important learning how

18. A Look at the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: A Historical Look at the Politics of US Information Warfare

19. Russia’s economy can withstand a long war, but not a more intense one

20. Why is Facebook censoring Sy Hersh’s NordStream report?

21. Philippine Crossroads: US Militarization Over Chinese Development – OpEd

22. A civilian US ‘Joint Chiefs’ for economic competition with China?

23. The potential end of China’s 'Period of Strategic Opportunity,' and what it means militarily

24. China Tries to Limit Damage From Diplomat’s Comments That Riled Europe



Korean News Content:

1. Sung Kim looks forward to strengthened U.S. extended deterrence commitment in Yoon-Biden summit

2. U.S. should redeploy tactical nuclear weapons on Korean Peninsula to make deterrence 'credible': Bolton

3. N. Korea vows strong ties with Russia on leaders' summit anniversary

4. Yoon, Biden to announce 'major deliverables' on extended deterrence: NSA Sullivan

5. North Korean Foreign Trade Bank Representative Charged in Crypto Laundering Conspiracies

6. S. Korea, U.S. simultaneously sanction N. Korean involved in WMD financing

7. Yoon arrives in Washington on state visit

8. ‘South Korea is model for all countries’

10. All Koreans Evacuated from Sudan

11. South Korea, US presidents to meet in Washington – amid wary glances in the direction of Pyongyang, Beijing and Moscow

12. Yoon, Biden to sign statement detailing US extended deterrence

13. A dialog on civilization could bring peace to East Asia

14. U.S. expert says North unready to carry out 7th nuke test

15. North Koreans souring on Kim Jong-un’s ‘beloved child’ Ju-ae: lawmaker

16. S. Korea expected to play bigger role in operation of US nuclear assets

17. Biden to unveil new efforts to protect S. Korea from nukes

18. U.S. respects 'sovereign decisions' on weapons support to Ukraine: White House official