4/23/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:
1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 22, 2023
2. Cognitive Warfare: Maneuvering in the Human Dimension
3. U.S. Forces Evacuate Americans From Khartoum Embassy
4. Biden says US embassy evacuation in Sudan has been completed
5. “Strategic Clarity” is a Dangerous Answer to the Taiwan Question
6. Why China Backtracked on Military Assistance to Russia and Why the Policy Will Stick
7. Special Operations Forces Evacuate U.S. Embassy Personnel From Sudan
8. Ukraine tightens rules on frontline reporting
9. Twitter once muzzled Russian and Chinese state propaganda. That's over now
10. Opinion | Fox News behaved egregiously, but the settlement was good for the law
11.Retired Navy Officer Takes on Florida’s Book-Ban ‘Fascism’
12. Chinese Censorship Is Quietly Rewriting the Covid-19 Story
13. These celebrities ‘subscribed to Twitter Blue.’ Except they’re dead.
14. Ukraine Gears Up to Hit Russians—and Show West It Can Win
15. Unprepared for long war, US Army under gun to make more ammo
16. US denies paramilitary group’s claim it helped evacuate Americans from Sudan
17. China’s proxy war against faith
18. China Prioritizes 3 Strategic Technologies in Its Great Power Competition
19. China’s Military Exercises Near Taiwan: Signaling and War Scares
20. The Future of Social Media Is a Lot Less Social
Korean News Content:
1. About 56 pct of people support developing nuclear weapons to counter N. Korea's threats
2. About 60 pct of young people say unification with N. Korea unnecessary
3. North Korea wants to turn the Pacific into a firing range. The South is playing just as hard
4. Yoon to award highest military order to 3 Korean War veterans during U.S. visit
5. Upgraded veterans ministry to come into being in June
6. Yoon's diplomacy becomes test bed for ‘new Cold War’
7. Rules changing as Korea-U.S. alliance turns 70
8. S. Korean envoy stresses need for peace in Taiwan Strait in phone talks with Chinese vice FM
9. South Korea saved itself from Indo-Pacific isolation: Victor Cha
10. Strengthening deterrence against NK threats to top agenda at Yoon-Biden summit
11. Critical US visit (ROK)
12. South Korea: A pushover no more
13. Yoon joined by chaebol leaders on US trip amid concerns of protectionism
14. China continues to pounce on Yoon’s Taiwan remarks ahead of S.Korea-US summit
15. Edward Lee chosen as guest chef for White House state dinner
16. America and South Korea: Here’s to the Next Seventy Years
