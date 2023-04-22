4/22/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. ‘This Could Be the Same’: China’s Growing Footprint in the Pacific Likened to Pre–Pearl Harbor Japan
2. Airman Shared Sensitive Intelligence More Widely and for Longer Than Previously Known
3. Pentagon Speeds Up Tank Timeline for Ukraine but Resists Calls for Jets
4. FBI leak investigators home in on members of private Discord server
5. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 21, 2023
6. US Military Cannot Refuel, Repair, Reload At Philippines Bases; Cannot Use EDCA To Defend Taiwan
7. US to Spend $100 Million on Upgrades to Philippine Military Facilities
8. Straight Talk about How the US is helping Ukraine
9. Russia admits its own warplane accidentally bombed Russian city of Belgorod, near Ukraine border
10. Twitter removes 'government-funded' news labels after NPR and other flubs
11. Postimperial Empire – How the War in Ukraine Is Transforming Europe
12. China’s Humanitarian Efforts Fail to Measure up in the Middle East
13. China unleashes the wolf warriors against South Korea and the Philippines
14. The US military must move beyond defense-reform theater
15. Navy Names First Woman to Lead Naval Academy
16. Bizarre Plot To Steal Russian Jets Ends In Ukrainians Charged With Treason
17. Japan Wades into Foreign Defense Assistance
18. Bipartisan bill would ‘arm Taiwan to the teeth’ with US cyber tech
19. Developing Strategically-Minded Enlisted Leaders
20. Army special operations community concludes first-ever Heritage Week
21. The American Spy Who Surrendered to the Nazis to Save Civilians
22. Rightwing Edgelords Are the Real Threat to National Security
23. Biden's 'Racial Equity' Order Threatens Military's Meritocracy
Korean News Content:
1. Outside information can bring change to N. Korea's dire human rights conditions: S. Korean envoy
2. U.S. echoes Yoon's remarks on need to preserve peace in Taiwan Strait
3. S. Korea urges global cooperation on N.K. nuclear issue at NATO meeting
4. Kazakhstan sees S. Korea as ideal partner in pragmatic diplomacy
5. Transitioning Attitudes on North Korea: Perceived Threat and Preferred Response
6. S. Korean envoy meets U.S. assistant secretary of state to discuss Yoon-Biden summit
7. Yoon orders dispatch of naval unit to war-torn Sudan to protect Korean nationals
8. Leaked US documents offer insight (South Korea)
9. Biden to Pledge Steps to Deter Nuclear Attack on South Korea -Officials
10. South Korea Says Summit With Biden to Give Significant Attention to North Korea Rights
11. North Korean Solid-Fuel ICBM Increases U.S. Vulnerability
12. Prisoner escapes from North Korean detention center, shoots 4 officers
13. North Korean escapees learn about family deaths months later
14. North Korea’s 'Day of the Sun' canceled due to rain
15. For the Sake of Appearances: The Case of South Korean Authoritarian Image Management in the 1970s