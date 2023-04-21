4/21/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. US Can Handle China, Ukraine Missions Simultaneously, Top Pacific Admiral Says
2. SASC Hearing on INDOPACOM and Korea
3. What’s Perfectly Round, Made Of Metal, And Keeping Russia From Replacing the 2,000 Tanks It’s Lost In Ukraine?
4. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 20, 2023
5. US war game on Taiwan shows need for 'decisive action' to boost arms
6. Austin seeks to stem discord with allies over document leaks
7. Here are 3 future missiles INDOPACOM says it needs to challenge China
8. Special operation forces induct members into regiments at Fort Bragg. Here's who they are.
9. New special ops wing planned for Tucson’s Davis-Monthan base
10. ‘A new way of thinking’: US Army talks artillery strategy with allies in Poland
11. American Deterrence Is Failing
12. The Conceptualization of Irregular Warfare in Europe
13. This general helped steer the Army’s post-Vietnam transformation
14. Sustaining Distributed Forces in a Conflict with China
15. America’s Military Is Unprepared for Our Age of Advanced Technology
16. US to focus on national security, not trade, in relations with China
17. Ukraine’s Spring Offensive Is Waiting on Weapons
18. NATO chief: Ukraine’s ‘rightful place’ is in the alliance
19. War Books: The Russian Military
20. The Next Intel Leak May Not Resemble the Most Recent One, Expert Warns
21. US Lawmakers See ‘Maximum Danger’ After Staging a China War Game
22. The Discord Leaker Was a Narcissist, Not an Ideologue
23. Pentagon moving to ensure human control so AI doesn't ‘make the decision for us’
Korean News Content:
1. SASC Hearing on Korea
2. N. Korea says its status as nuclear weapons state 'final, irreversible'
3. Press Statement of DPRK Foreign Minister
4. Minister sees possibility of major N. Korean provocation ahead of Yoon-Biden summit
5. N. Korean nuclear test not matter of if but when: Gen. LaCamera
6. U.S. takes defense commitment to S. Korea very seriously: Kirby.
7. S. Korean military aircraft leaves to evacuate nationals in war-torn Sudan
8. Korea to receive new shells in return for 'old shells' loaned to US
9. Videos of Korean war heroes to be aired on Times Square
10. Samsung, LG unveil videos dedicated to Korean War veterans at Times Square
11. Yoon bets on strengthening ties with democratic allies
12. S. Korea’s dilemma on military aid for Ukraine
13. [INTERVIEW] Moon calls for new paradigm for peace on Korean Peninsula
14. [ANALYSIS] Yoon asked to focus on key economic issues at summit with Biden
15. Kim Jong-un takes his daughter to work again for space headquarters visit
16. How to Prepare for the Future After Seven Decades of the U.S.-South Korea Alliance