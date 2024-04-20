4/20/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Political warfare: the obvious choice against our Maginot Line

2. Call for Papers Irregular Warfare

3. Xi Jinping tightens grip on China’s military with new information warfare unit

4. US troops set to withdraw from Niger, State Department official says

5. Congress Must Support Ukraine And Israel—Our Interests Depend On It

6. G-7 Warns China Against Aiding Russia in Its War Against Ukraine

7. Opinion | The unspoken story of why Israel didn’t clobber Iran

8. G7 Italy 2024 Foreign Ministers’ Statement on Addressing Global Challenges, Fostering Partnerships

9. A team of bitter rivals is making Israel’s most crucial war decisions

10. Ukraine weapons package ‘ready to go’ once aid bill clears Congress

11. Sizing up the China-Russia 'New Axis'

12. Opinion | Biden’s ‘bear hug’ with Israel pays off with a minimal strike on Iran

13. Political Warfare and Congress - Testimony to Oversight Committee, “Defending America from the Chinese Communist Party’s Political Warfare, Part I” Professor Timothy Snyder

14. Iran’s Nuclear Calculus Has Now Become More Dangerous

15. Losing Ukraine Isn’t Necessary

16. Iran’s Threat Emerges Into Daylight

17. Beijing warns US after missile launcher reaches "China's doorstep"

18. China building new outpost on U.S. Doorstep, leaked documents reveal

19. 'New Axis of Evil' conflicts threaten US upheaval on eve of election

20. Beijing waging political warfare against government, business, experts tell House oversight panel

21. Interview: The Three-Body Problem author Liu Cixin “My novel is not a metaphor for US-China tensions”

22. The Big Five - April 20 Edition by Mick Ryan

23. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 19, 202

24. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, April 19, 2024

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea says it conducted 'super-large warhead' test for strategic cruise missile

2. North Korea launched cruise and anti-aircraft missiles on Friday: State media

3. G7 FMs vow to counter N.K. sanctions evasion amid looming end of U.N. expert panel

4. ‘Axis of Evil’ Is Back at Work in Battle of Drones Over Iran

5. Was the US-South Korea-Japan drill just about North Korea? China might beg to differ

7. South Korean president facing 3 lame duck years?

8. It Is High Time to Engage North Korea

9. N. Korea installed facial recognition devices at major train stations during height of COVID

10. How general elections will affect South Korea's foreign policy

11. [Wang Son-taek] New direction of Korean diplomacy after election

12. Pres. Yoon to have first meeting with Lee Jae-myung

13. Kim Jong Un releases new song praising himself as North Korea's 'friendly father'

14. What the Revamp of the Japan-US Alliance Structure Means for South Korea