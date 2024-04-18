4/18/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Israel considered striking Iran on Monday but decided to wait, officials say

2. Russia is sure to lose in Ukraine, reckons a Chinese expert on Russia

3. Select Committee Unveils Findings into CCP's Role in American Fentanyl Epidemic - REPORT & HEARING

4. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, April 17, 2024

5. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 17, 2024

6. Why Iran’s attack on Israel failed by Sir Lawrence Freedman

7. 'Mind-boggling': Israel, Ukraine are mere previews of a much larger Pacific missile war, officials warn

8. China sounds warning after Philippines and US announce most expansive military drills yet

9. Army deploys long-range missiles to China’s doorstep

10. 911 outages reported in parts of 4 states, including in Las Vegas, officials say

11. Miscalculation Led to Escalation in Clash Between Israel and Iran

12. As Pentagon awaits supplemental dollars, its operational funding is $2B in the hole

13. Russia, Iran turning Israel and Ukraine into ‘battlefield laboratories,’ experts say

14. How an Obscure Chinese Real Estate Start-Up Paved the Way to TikTok

15. Inside Amazon’s Secret Operation to Gather Intel on Rivals

16. China lobbies Congress behind closed doors on TikTok, staffers say

17. How America Can Prevent War Between Iran and Israel

18. NPR editor Uri Berliner resigns after accusing network of bias

19. Inside the changing world of drone warfare

20. A Confident Putin Has Many in Europe Frightened

21. American trust in US military no longer highest among G7 nations: Survey



Korean News Content:

1. Kim Jong Un’s New Way to Express Anger at the South: Turn the Lights Out

2. Putin and Kim Jong Un, partners in crime

3. [The other side of rescuing North Korean defectors] ① The missionary receives a pledge to ‘consent to penalty and video copyright’ in return

4. Missionary group pushed North Koreans to take faith class as condition of rescue

5. How Kim Jong Un May Have Secretly Aided the Attack on Israel

6. The Dire State of Women’s Rights in North Korea

7. Coffee in North Korea: It’s not just for capitalists anymore

8. N. Korea removes street lamps along inter-Korean roads

9. Top military officer meets new U.S. Pacific Fleet commander

10. Uncertainties loom over Korea-China-Japan summit as tensions persist

11. Biden-Kishida summit and Korean politics

12. Most N. Korean defectors repatriated last year are still in re-education camps

