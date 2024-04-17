4/17/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. There is only one war going on and it is global

2. Looking for a Fight

3. Cyberattacks Surge 325% in Philippines Amid South China Sea Standoff

4. Drone-and-Missile Warfare Tests Supply-Strapped Defense Systems

5. Emboldened Iran Makes Dangerous Gamble on Open Confrontation

6. Ukraine’s Chances of Pushing Russia Out Look Increasingly Grim

7. Iran's Attack on Israel: Four Important Lessons for Ukraine and World

8. The Liberator’s Dilemma: The Paradox of American Leadership

9. "Two Arrows Crossed" A History of U.S. Army Special Forces Branch Insignia

10. Israel’s near-perfect missile success had a special line of defense

11. Putin's Dangerous Delusions

12. Minxin Pei on China’s economy, surveillance state, repression of dissent, and more

13. Matthews: The new ‘Axil of Evil’ is bigger, better armed and power-hungry

14. The desperate alignment of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea

15. Philippines, US forces to train retaking island in joint drills

16. Meet the Marine aviator of the year ― an unmanned aerial vehicle pilot

17. Korean War hero Ralph Puckett to lie in honor at US Capitol

18. ‘Indefinite’ Defense Department IDs Inconvenience Air Travelers, May Be Dropped As Acceptable Identification

19. NPR suspends veteran editor as it grapples with his public criticism

20. China’s Hands Are Tied Against Tangle of US Alliances

21. Under Biden, US Reimagines Asian Alliances As ‘Lattice’ Fence – Analysis

22. PacNet #22 – Wither the Hub and Spokes System?

23. Austin Talks With China Counterpart as Nations’ Ties Improve

24. Austin Meets Virtually With Chinese Defense Minister for First Time

25. The Costs of Comms: Adapting for the Communications-Restricted Battlefield

26. The Rising Ransomware Tide, Chinese Spy Cranes, and the Biden Executive Order on Maritime Cyber Security

27. China Is Battening Down for the Gathering Storm over Taiwan

Korean News Content:

1. There is only one war going on and it is global

2. Iran's Attack on Israel: Four Important Lessons for Ukraine and World

3. Raw From an Election Drubbing, South Korea’s Unpopular President Says Sorry

4. The desperate alignment of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea

5. Largest joint airpower drills over Korean Peninsula include 25 aircraft types

6. Korean War hero Ralph Puckett to lie in honor at US Capitol

7. How to monitor North Korean nuclear violations after Russia’s UN veto

8. China’s Hands Are Tied Against Tangle of US Alliances

9. Beyond the Ballot: Analysis and Implications of the South Korean General Election in 2024

10. North Korea is buying Chinese surveillance cameras in a push to tighten control, report says

11. What N. Korea gains - and loses - through its new unification policy

12. Digital Surveillance in North Korea: Moving Toward a Digital Panopticon State

13. Ex-N. Korean diplomat indicted on sanctions evasion, money laundering charges in U.S.

14. NIS monitoring possible use of N. Korea's weapons technology for Iran's attack on Israel

15. Yoon, Kishida agree to deepen trilateral ties with U.S.

16. US Says Russia’s Arms Trade With North Korea Violates Sanctions

17. US 'incredibly concerned' about suspected NK-Iran military ties

18. Belarusian deputy FM visits N. Korea: KCNA

19. [Kim Seong-kon] Democracy and the future of South Korea