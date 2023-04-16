4/16/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. An organizational road map for Pentagon to deter China, win in Ukraine

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 15, 2023

3. How Gamers Eclipsed Spies as an Intelligence Threat

4. Taiwan: No Way Out By Bing West

5. NYT military journalist rips his employer after exposing leaker: We would have protected him If he came to us

6. Ukrainian special operations soldiers already using U.S.-made Black Hawk helicopter in combat

7. China launches weather satellite, flights avoid no-fly zone to north of Taiwan

8. War would bring disaster to China too, Taiwan presidential contender says

9. The military loved Discord for Gen Z recruiting. Then the leaks began.

10. US guns for more accurate, lethal and survivable nukes

11. 2 Years of Turmoil: Myanmar’s Grinding Stalemate

12. ARSOF Leaders Discuss Innovation with Industry and Academia in Boston

13. Is there a worldwide run on the Bank of the United States of America?

14. Pentagon intelligence breach renews scrutiny over clearances

15. Australia to host largest-ever Exercise Talisman Sabre

16. On this Day, 16 April 1987, USSOCOM was Established

17. Report: How Chinese are funding terrorist groups to gain access to mineral reserves in Nigeria



Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border

2. S. Korea, U.S. to kick off large-scale combined air drills this week

3. N.K. statements on accelerating nuke program 'deeply concerning': French foreign minister

4. Gyeonggi governor attracts 4 tln-won worth investment during his latest trip to U.S.

5. How ‘gas station in the sky’ boosts defense (South Korea)

6. Behind North Korea’s Efforts to Monopolize Its Food Supply

7. Chinese boat collides with Coast Guard after pursuit by North Korean patrol vessel

9. Yoon's US visit unlikely to boost approval rating

10. Russia-North Korea deal 'food for weapons' raises geopolitical concerns