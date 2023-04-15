4/15/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Billy Waugh, 93, ‘Godfather of the Green Berets,’ Is Dead
2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 14, 2023
3. Opinion | What Are America and China Fighting About, Anyway?
4. Document Leaks Indicate Extent of U.S. Electronic Snooping
5. The Critical Minerals Club (China)
6. Leaked documents show officials were aware of additional Chinese spy balloons: report
7. Misinformation Defense Worked in 2020, Up to a Point, Study Finds
8. China Is Studying Russia’s Economic Playbook for Conflict
9. Leaked secret documents detail up to four additional Chinese spy balloons
10. State Dept cyber bureau plans to add tech experts to every embassy by next year
11. The Narcissists Who Endanger America
12. Helping Ukraine Can Deter China
13. Our Rotten Military Promotion System
14. Accountability for Biden's Botched Afghan Withdrawal?
15. How much of a threat does Russia's Pacific fleet pose to the US?
16. TikTok Is Too Popular to Ban
17, PLA Freezes out Pentagon, Sustains Military-to-Military Relations with U.S. Allies
18. The Biggest American Porn Site Got Bought and the Entire Thing Is Super-Sketch
19. China expands wartime military draft to include veterans and college students
20. 'Digital Prison Camp' -- Putin Signs Electronic Conscription Bill Into Law
21. Taiwan highly vulnerable to Chinese air attack, leaked documents show
22. Alien motherships: Pentagon official floats a theory for unexplained sightings
23. Russia’s commando units gutted by Ukraine war, U.S. leak shows
24. This Agency’s Declassification Work Could Be a Model for Others
Korean News Content:
1. Negotiation is only way N. Korean nuclear issue can be resolved: U.S. official
2. S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to hold missile defense, anti-sub drills regularly to counter N.K. threats
3. N. Korea set to mark late founder's birthday
4. Seoul official mentions possibility of S. Korea-U.S. intel partnership expansion to include Japan
5. Former military officer who met N. Korea’s Supreme Leader remains hungry
6. Ship carrying 1 S. Korean sailor released after hijacking in waters off West Africa: foreign ministry
7. S. Korea, Japan agree to boost tourism
8. Yoon’s unification white paper states ‘N. Korean denuclearization’
9. South ready to improve relations with North, but won't tolerate provocations: Unification Ministry
10. [INTERVIEW] US urges China to play role to stop human rights abuses in North Korea
11. China's Korea envoy accuses US of 'using' tensions
12. The Role of South Korea in the U.S. Semiconductor Supply Chain Strategy
13. S. Korea, U.S. will continue to strengthen alliance in face of crisis: Amb. Goldberg
14. Joint Statement of the 13th Defense Trilateral Talks (ROK- Japan- US)
15. To curb theft and skip days at factories, North Korea is installing security cameras
16. North Korea warns parents to send their truant kids to school