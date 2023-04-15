4/15/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Billy Waugh, 93, ‘Godfather of the Green Berets,’ Is Dead

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 14, 2023

3. Opinion | What Are America and China Fighting About, Anyway?

4. Document Leaks Indicate Extent of U.S. Electronic Snooping

5. The Critical Minerals Club (China)

6. Leaked documents show officials were aware of additional Chinese spy balloons: report

7. Misinformation Defense Worked in 2020, Up to a Point, Study Finds

8. China Is Studying Russia’s Economic Playbook for Conflict

9. Leaked secret documents detail up to four additional Chinese spy balloons

10. State Dept cyber bureau plans to add tech experts to every embassy by next year

11. The Narcissists Who Endanger America

12. Helping Ukraine Can Deter China

13. Our Rotten Military Promotion System

14. Accountability for Biden's Botched Afghan Withdrawal?

15. How much of a threat does Russia's Pacific fleet pose to the US?

16. TikTok Is Too Popular to Ban

17, PLA Freezes out Pentagon, Sustains Military-to-Military Relations with U.S. Allies

18. The Biggest American Porn Site Got Bought and the Entire Thing Is Super-Sketch

19. China expands wartime military draft to include veterans and college students

20. 'Digital Prison Camp' -- Putin Signs Electronic Conscription Bill Into Law

21. Taiwan highly vulnerable to Chinese air attack, leaked documents show

22. Alien motherships: Pentagon official floats a theory for unexplained sightings

23. Russia’s commando units gutted by Ukraine war, U.S. leak shows

24. This Agency’s Declassification Work Could Be a Model for Others

Korean News Content:

1. Negotiation is only way N. Korean nuclear issue can be resolved: U.S. official

2. S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to hold missile defense, anti-sub drills regularly to counter N.K. threats

3. N. Korea set to mark late founder's birthday

4. Seoul official mentions possibility of S. Korea-U.S. intel partnership expansion to include Japan

5. Former military officer who met N. Korea’s Supreme Leader remains hungry

6. Ship carrying 1 S. Korean sailor released after hijacking in waters off West Africa: foreign ministry

7. S. Korea, Japan agree to boost tourism

8. Yoon’s unification white paper states ‘N. Korean denuclearization’

9. South ready to improve relations with North, but won't tolerate provocations: Unification Ministry

10. [INTERVIEW] US urges China to play role to stop human rights abuses in North Korea

11. China's Korea envoy accuses US of 'using' tensions

12. The Role of South Korea in the U.S. Semiconductor Supply Chain Strategy

13. S. Korea, U.S. will continue to strengthen alliance in face of crisis: Amb. Goldberg

14. Joint Statement of the 13th Defense Trilateral Talks (ROK- Japan- US)

15. To curb theft and skip days at factories, North Korea is installing security cameras

16. North Korea warns parents to send their truant kids to school

