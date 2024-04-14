4/14/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Scoop: Biden told Bibi U.S. won't support an Israeli counterattack on Iran
2. The US is basically facing World War III — but Biden & Co. aren’t acting like it
3. Opinion: View From the Ivory Tower
4. Trump Has a Plan for Ukraine: It’s Biden’s
5. Live updates: U.S. helps Israel thwart Iranian attack of 300 drones and missiles
6. America’s Chip Renaissance Needs Workers
7. The Only Way for Israel to Truly Defeat Hamas
8. Why Israel is losing the war of global public opinion over its tactics in Gaza
9. America’s Foreign Policy Utopians Ignore Culture
10. How to Prevent an American Decline
11. Opinion | Now it’s up to Israel: De-escalate or retaliate against Iran?
12. Drones are crowding Ukraine’s skies, largely paralyzing battlefield
13. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 13, 2024
14. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, April 13, 2024
15. Strike Complexes and the Operational Art
16. Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil refineries shows the growing threat AI drones pose to energy markets
17. U.S. Military Isn't That Concerned About War With Iran
18. How Will Israel Respond to the Iranian Attack?
19. Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains
20. The New Civil War Movie Is Eerily Right About How the Country Could Split Apart
Korean News Content:
1. Yoon presides over emergency meeting on Mideast crisis
2. Defense chief says N. Korea's hypersonic missile 'unsuccessful' in last-stage glide flight
3. N. Korea's health minister heads for Russia: KCNA
4. HD Hyundai to co-develop unmanned surface vessel with U.S. AI firm Palantir
5. South Korea election: President Yoon down but not out
6. Foreign minister unveils diplomatic agenda to ambassadors
7. NK leader's meeting with China's top legislator raises Kim-Xi summit possibility
8. N. Korea elevates high-level exchanges with China, Russia
9. The ASEAN Regional Forum and Korea’s Global Pivotal State vision
10. US aircraft carrier joins 3-way naval drill with Korea, Japan
11. S. Korea 'strongly condemns' Iran's attack on Israel
12. Rising Corporate Preference For Macs Draws Attention Of Advanced Hackers, Including Those From Kim Jong Un's North Korea: Report - Apple
13. Can North Korea launch a nuclear strike?
14. Kim Jong Un "desperate" to control narrative in North Korea: US official