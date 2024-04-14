4/14/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Scoop: Biden told Bibi U.S. won't support an Israeli counterattack on Iran

2. The US is basically facing World War III — but Biden & Co. aren’t acting like it

3. Opinion: View From the Ivory Tower

4. Trump Has a Plan for Ukraine: It’s Biden’s

5. Live updates: U.S. helps Israel thwart Iranian attack of 300 drones and missiles

6. America’s Chip Renaissance Needs Workers

7. The Only Way for Israel to Truly Defeat Hamas

8. Why Israel is losing the war of global public opinion over its tactics in Gaza

9. America’s Foreign Policy Utopians Ignore Culture

10. How to Prevent an American Decline

11. Opinion | Now it’s up to Israel: De-escalate or retaliate against Iran?

12. Drones are crowding Ukraine’s skies, largely paralyzing battlefield

13. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 13, 2024

14. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, April 13, 2024

15. Strike Complexes and the Operational Art

16. Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil refineries shows the growing threat AI drones pose to energy markets

17. U.S. Military Isn't That Concerned About War With Iran

18. How Will Israel Respond to the Iranian Attack?

19. Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains

20. The New Civil War Movie Is Eerily Right About How the Country Could Split Apart

Korean News Content:

1. Yoon presides over emergency meeting on Mideast crisis

2. Defense chief says N. Korea's hypersonic missile 'unsuccessful' in last-stage glide flight

3. N. Korea's health minister heads for Russia: KCNA

4. HD Hyundai to co-develop unmanned surface vessel with U.S. AI firm Palantir

5. South Korea election: President Yoon down but not out

6. Foreign minister unveils diplomatic agenda to ambassadors

7. NK leader's meeting with China's top legislator raises Kim-Xi summit possibility

8. N. Korea elevates high-level exchanges with China, Russia

9. The ASEAN Regional Forum and Korea’s Global Pivotal State vision

10. US aircraft carrier joins 3-way naval drill with Korea, Japan

11. S. Korea 'strongly condemns' Iran's attack on Israel

12. Rising Corporate Preference For Macs Draws Attention Of Advanced Hackers, Including Those From Kim Jong Un's North Korea: Report - Apple

13. Can North Korea launch a nuclear strike?

14. Kim Jong Un "desperate" to control narrative in North Korea: US official