4/14/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:
1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 13, 2023
2. Why Is America Still Flying the A-10 Warthog, a Cold War Relic?
3. Steppe change: How Russia’s war on Ukraine is reshaping Kazakhstan
4. US special operations team working out of embassy in Ukraine: Sources
5. American and British special forces are inside Ukraine, leak claims
6. World leaders are lining up to meet Xi Jinping. Should the US be worried?
7. Could Beijing ‘borrow’ America’s Cold War Cuba strategy to lock down Taiwan?
8. The Airman Who Gave Gamers a Real Taste of War
9. Did The U.S. Get Rolled Again at the FAO?
10. US, Philippines agree to complete road map for security assistance
11. Moscow Expert And Russian Blitzkrieg Mentality: Russia Is Able To Annihilate Kazakhstan In A Matter Of 2 Months – OpEd
12. Pentagon Looking Into How Accused Leaker Accessed Top Secret Documents
13. Despite Leak, U.S. and Allies Will Keep Sharing Intelligence
14. Iraq: Twenty Years on, Two Narratives Emerge
15. Putin’s Mobilization of Masculinity in the Invasion of Ukraine—and the Role of Ukrainian Women in Stopping Him
16. (Leak) Suspect in leak probe talked about God, guns and war secrets
17. China vows not to sell arms to any party in Ukraine war
18. 1.25 Million Have 'Top Secret' Access In The US
19. After tragedy, US Air Force probes English training for foreign pilots
20. Deputy defense secretary to troops: Don’t share classified information
21. Is India’s Rise Inevitable?
22. Analysis | The U.S.’s gloominess on the war in Ukraine is now clear to see
Korean News Content:
1. N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM to improve nuclear counterattack posture
2. Ministry officially uses term 'N. Korea's denuclearization' in white paper on unification
3. No reason to believe U.S. tapped S. Korea's presidential office: official
4. Opposition leader calls for joint probe with U.S. into eavesdropping allegations
5. "Human rights experts and North Korean defectors urge President Yoon to emphasize 'human rights-first' policy and 'information inflow to North Korea' in his speech to the US Congress."
6. Sohae Satellite Launching Station: New Southeast Seaport Rapidly Taking Shape
7. N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM for 1st time
8. NATO condemns North Korea's missile test, calls for end to provocations
9. ROK-US need to demonstrate a determination of resolute nuclear deterrence
10. Presidential office: It will not request apology for US wiretapping allegation
11. North says it test-fired solid-fuel ICBM, South confirms it
12. North Korea making knockoff rice cookers from closed South Korean factory in Kaesong
13. Most Forced Labor Victims Accept Compensation from Korean Fund
14. S. Korea, US to sign cybersecurity pact during Yoon-Biden summit
15. N. Korean military reinforces discipline of signalmen after deadly mishandling of documents
16. South Korea faces ‘Sophie’s choice’ over sending weapons to Ukraine
17. US Intelligence Leak Complicates Summit With South Korea
18. North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM, warns of 'extreme' horror