4/14/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 13, 2023

2. Why Is America Still Flying the A-10 Warthog, a Cold War Relic?

3. Steppe change: How Russia’s war on Ukraine is reshaping Kazakhstan

4. US special operations team working out of embassy in Ukraine: Sources

5. American and British special forces are inside Ukraine, leak claims

6. World leaders are lining up to meet Xi Jinping. Should the US be worried?

7. Could Beijing ‘borrow’ America’s Cold War Cuba strategy to lock down Taiwan?

8. The Airman Who Gave Gamers a Real Taste of War

9. Did The U.S. Get Rolled Again at the FAO?

10. US, Philippines agree to complete road map for security assistance

11. Moscow Expert And Russian Blitzkrieg Mentality: Russia Is Able To Annihilate Kazakhstan In A Matter Of 2 Months – OpEd

12. Pentagon Looking Into How Accused Leaker Accessed Top Secret Documents

13. Despite Leak, U.S. and Allies Will Keep Sharing Intelligence

14. Iraq: Twenty Years on, Two Narratives Emerge

15. Putin’s Mobilization of Masculinity in the Invasion of Ukraine—and the Role of Ukrainian Women in Stopping Him

16. (Leak) Suspect in leak probe talked about God, guns and war secrets

17. China vows not to sell arms to any party in Ukraine war

18. 1.25 Million Have 'Top Secret' Access In The US

19. After tragedy, US Air Force probes English training for foreign pilots

20. Deputy defense secretary to troops: Don’t share classified information

21. Is India’s Rise Inevitable?

22. Analysis | The U.S.’s gloominess on the war in Ukraine is now clear to see



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM to improve nuclear counterattack posture

2. Ministry officially uses term 'N. Korea's denuclearization' in white paper on unification

3. No reason to believe U.S. tapped S. Korea's presidential office: official

4. Opposition leader calls for joint probe with U.S. into eavesdropping allegations

5. "Human rights experts and North Korean defectors urge President Yoon to emphasize 'human rights-first' policy and 'information inflow to North Korea' in his speech to the US Congress."

6. Sohae Satellite Launching Station: New Southeast Seaport Rapidly Taking Shape

7. N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM for 1st time

8. NATO condemns North Korea's missile test, calls for end to provocations

9. ROK-US need to demonstrate a determination of resolute nuclear deterrence

10. Presidential office: It will not request apology for US wiretapping allegation

11. North says it test-fired solid-fuel ICBM, South confirms it

12. North Korea making knockoff rice cookers from closed South Korean factory in Kaesong

13. Most Forced Labor Victims Accept Compensation from Korean Fund

14. S. Korea, US to sign cybersecurity pact during Yoon-Biden summit

15. N. Korean military reinforces discipline of signalmen after deadly mishandling of documents

16. South Korea faces ‘Sophie’s choice’ over sending weapons to Ukraine

17. US Intelligence Leak Complicates Summit With South Korea

18. North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM, warns of 'extreme' horror

