4/13/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

4/13/24 National Security News and Commentary https://conta.cc/440p3Ze

1. Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

2. Joint Readout on the Inaugural U.S.-Philippines 3+3 Meeting

3. Tony Abbott, a Fighter in the Cold War With China

4. Why Taiwanese Islands With View of China Aren’t Worried About Rising Tensions

5. Ukraine Drops Ancient Roman Weapons From Drones To Stop Russian Trucks

6. U.S. Moves Warships to Defend Israel in Case of Iranian Attack

7. China Has Helped Russia Boost Arms Production, U.S. Says

8. Opinion | The Middle East is on the precipice of the wider war no one wants

9. Myanmar’s Collapsing Military Creates a Crisis on China’s Border

10. How Iraq was lost (book review by Robert D. Kaplan)

11. J.D. Vance: The Math on Ukraine Doesn’t Add Up

12. Taiwan's Ma visits Xi, whose intentions he trusts

13. A Warm Welcome for Japan’s Kishida in Washington

14. The End of Secular India

15.China’s Public Memory Management in Kyrgyzstan

16. Ukraine Already Uncovers 11 Spy Cells This Year: Ukrainian Intelligence

17. Hamas has a secret weapon no one talks about: Western stupidity

18. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, April 12, 2024

19. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 12, 2024

20. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, April 12, 2024

21. SPECIAL REPORT: RUSSIAN STRIKES MORE EFFECTIVE AS UKRAINE EXHAUSTS DEFENSES

Korean News Content:

1. The North Korea Hypersonic Missile Threat Is Real

2. Deterring an Emerging Nuclear Axis in Northeast Asia

3. Joint Press Statement for the 24th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue

4. Stinging Election Loss Leaves South Korean Leader at a Crossroads

5. Pyongyang, Beijing vow strong friendly ties: KCNA

6. China's top legislator Zhao meets key N. Korean official over ways to bolster bilateral ties

7. U.S. envoy to stress 'ironclad' security commitment, openness to N.K. dialogue during DMZ visit: official

8. U.S. has not given up on renewing mandate of U.N. panel monitoring N.K. sanctions: official

9. U.S.-Japan-Philippines announce mutual defense treaty in South China Sea

10. The IPEF, targeting a 14-nation crisis, starts on Wednesday

11. Yoon expected to announce the directions for government reform

12. South Korea, US plan exercises against North Korea nuclear use scenario

13. [From Pyongyang to Manhattan] ① Siblings who defected from North Korea as Ivy League graduate students

14. How a North Korean missile researcher became a South Korean MP

15. HGV Unproven at IRBM Ranges: Analysis of the April 2 Hwasong-16Na Hypersonic Missile Test

16. After Russia’s Veto: The Future of the Sanctions Regime Against North Korea

