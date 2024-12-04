4/12/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. In the Arctic, American commandos game out a great-power war

2. Joint Vision Statement from the Leaders of Japan, the Philippines, and the United States | The White House

3. Fact Sheet: Celebrating the Strength of the U.S.-Philippines Alliance | The White House

4. Readout of President Biden’s Meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. | The White House

5. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 11, 2024

6. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, April 11, 2024

7. U.S. Sends a Top General to Israel Amid Fears of Iranian Strikes

8. Manchin Questions DoD Special Operations And Cyber Commanders On Modern Role Of U.S. Special Forces, Establishment Of East Coast Training Venue

9. U.S., Japan Military-to-Military Relationship Reaches 'New Heights'

10. Why Peace Games? Insights from East Asia

11. FBI director concerned lone wolf or small groups will draw 'twisted inspiration' from events in Middle East, Russia

12. Army Special Forces students are learning Ukrainian in new language course

13. Congressional panel recommends 15% pay increase for enlisted troops

14. Higher enlisted pay, full housing stipends included in new House plan

15. AUKUS allies float path for Japan to join tech sharing pact

16. House Speaker Mike Johnson is negotiating with White House to advance Ukraine aid

17. Ukraine war: How to check Russia's momentum

18. Operationalizing a Doctrine for U.S. Economic Statecraft

19. Biden says US support for Philippines, Japan defense 'ironclad' amid growing China provocations

20. Don’t Abandon Iraq

21. V-22 Ospreys will be critical to US operations in Haiti — here’s why

22. Global economy now has its own ‘Three-Body Problem’

23. China’s divided memory of the Cultural Revolution

24. The New Movie ‘Civil War’ Matters for Reasons Different Than You Think

25. Jung’s Five Pillars of a Good Life



1. U.S., Japan, Philippines stress Korean Peninsula denuclearization goal, decry N.K. threats

2. Seoul envoy says Russia vetoed U.N. panel mandate extension to hide its 'dark spot'

3. UN Panel of Experts: The Final Act

4. NATO and the Republic of Korea: The AP4 in the Indo-Pacific

5. S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm plan for tabletop exercise on nuclear use by N. Korea

6. U.S.-led IPEF agreement on supply chains to come into force in S. Korea next week

7. Kakao becomes 1st S. Korean firm to join global open-source AI Alliance

8. US Navy secretary says he was 'floored' by a Pacific ally's shipbuilding abilities amid American warship production woes

9. S. Korea, U.S. begin large-scale annual air drills

10. Lots and lots of Dell computers (in north Korea)

11. Satellite images show Russia-North Korea arms trade

12. Why Peace Games? Insights from East Asia

13. South Korea’s national debt escalates by 450 trillion won over 5 years

14. Editorial: S. Korea’s national debt ratio exceeds 50% for the first time - populist policies must be stopped

15. ＜Investigation＞ Why aren’t North Korea’s women having babies anymore? (3) 'We aren't stupid, we don't want have kids who’ll turn into homeless'…Women have quietly rejected Birth Demands

16. High-profile defector-lawmaker Tae Yong-ho loses parliament seat in ROK election

17. Despite opposition win, ROK election just reinforced North Korea status quo

18. N. Korea sends workers to eastern Ukraine to help reconstruction efforts

19. Young N. Koreans find ways to avoid crackdowns on S. Korean dramas, movies

20. Young North Koreans are taking pains to avoid military service

21. China's top legislator Zhao meets key N. Korean official over ways to bolster bilateral ties

22. South Korean military paves way for robotic vehicles in its ranks