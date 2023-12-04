4/12/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Putin’s Peril – The Kremlin’s Strongman Is Not as Secure as He Seems
2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 11, 2023
3. Readout of U.S.-Philippines 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue
4. A new Asian order takes shape
5. ‘A War On Two Fronts’: Ukraine Takes On Corruption As It Fights Russia
6. The Shared Poison of China’s Democracy Charade
7. America’s Oldest Ally: Having the Croissant and Eating it Too
8. On the US and China, Macron Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
9. Up to 50 UK special forces present in Ukraine this year, US leak suggests
10. An Online Meme Group Is at the Center of Uproar Over Leaked Military Secrets
11. Leaked Pentagon documents provide snapshot of US intelligence officials watching China
12. The U.S. and China's destructive decoupling
13. IntelBrief: China Cultivating Image as a Peace Promoter
14. Romania announces it'll buy F-35s, in the shadow of Russian 'aggression'
15. Ukraine’s spring offensive a likely death trap for US, NATO
16. Indonesian Political Uproar Puts Prabowo in ’24 Pole Position
17. How Large-Language Models Can Revolutionize Military Planning
18. Pentagon leak threatens Biden's foreign policy doctrine ahead of overseas trip
19. What does China want in Ukraine?
20. Is there logic to Russia’s wrongful detentions of Americans?
21. AFSOC Retires the MC-130J Combat Talon II | SOF News
Korean News Content:
1. No evidence shows ill intentions from U.S. in alleged tapping of presidential office: security adviser
2. N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line for 6th day
3. Breaking down North Korea's advancing cyber prowess
4. Did South Korea Spy On Congress?
5. Yoon gives credentials to new ambassador to U.S.
6. Using Tourism for Insights into North Korea
7. FM says purported Pentagon documents likely fabricated
8. N. Korea ups level of threats with repeated tactical nuclear attack drills: ministry
9. North Korea’s Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site: No Signs of an Imminent Test
10. North Korean Leader Guides Central Military Commission Meeting
11. Yoon's office rejects eavesdropping suspicions as 'absurd, false'
12. Korea Denies Wiretapping by U.S. Intelligence
13. N. Korean crackdown forces closure of businesses in Sinuiju
14. South Korea to lend 500,000 rounds of artillery shells to US -report
15. Yongsan presidential office safer against spying than Cheong Wa Dae: experts
16. Russia or China possibly behind 'altered' Pentagon documents: US experts